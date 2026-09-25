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TL;DR

MeshWallet says it has closed a $10 million private funding round.

The wallet focuses on gasless USDT transfers on the TRON network.

The financing was announced through a company-supplied press release rather than a separately disclosed institutional filing, so investor and valuation details remain limited.

MeshWallet says it has raised $10 million in private funding to expand its gasless USDT wallet business.

The TRON-focused wallet announced the round on September 23, saying the capital came from private investors and smaller family offices.

Gas Fees Are Still A UX Problem For Stablecoins

Stablecoins can make sending dollars across borders much easier.

The user experience can still become awkward when somebody needs to hold a second token just to pay the blockchain fee.

On TRON, that usually means a user transferring USDT also needs access to TRX or enough network resources to complete the transaction.

Gasless wallets try to hide that complexity.

MeshWallet is building around the idea that users should be able to hold and move USDT without separately thinking about the network token required underneath.

That is particularly useful for people treating stablecoins as money rather than as part of a broader crypto portfolio.

The company says the new funding will be used to expand the wallet and develop additional benefits around its ecosystem.

The Funding Details Are Still Fairly Thin

MeshWallet describes the financing as a private round led by a core group of private investors and family offices.

The announcement does not provide a detailed institutional investor list or a valuation for the company.

That is worth noting because private crypto funding announcements can vary considerably in how much underlying deal information is disclosed.

The $10 million figure comes from MeshWallet’s own distributed press release.

There is no reason to turn that into a more specific institutional story than the announcement supports.

What is clear is the product thesis.

TRON carries an enormous amount of USDT activity, particularly for transfers and payments.

A wallet that can make those transactions feel closer to sending money in a conventional payments app has a large potential market.

The challenge will be turning convenience into sustained users.

Removing the need to think about gas is useful.

Building enough trust for people to keep meaningful stablecoin balances in a relatively new wallet is the harder part.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.