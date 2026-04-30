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Meta has begun rolling out USDC payouts for select creators in Colombia and the Philippines, marking the company’s most concrete return to crypto payments since the collapse of its Libra and Diem ambitions. The feature uses Solana and Polygon as supported blockchain rails, putting two major public networks inside a creator-payment flow run through Meta’s payout system.

According to Meta’s business help page, stablecoin payouts are currently available only to select creators in the two markets. Fortune reported that creators who choose the option are asked to add a third-party crypto wallet address to Facebook’s payout platform, with payments made in USDC over Solana or Polygon. Meta is not providing its own conversion service from USDC into local currency, meaning creators who want fiat will need to rely on external wallets, exchanges or payment services.

Meta Turns To Solana And Polygon

The rollout is narrow, but the signal is larger. Meta is not launching a new currency, not reviving Libra, and not trying to build a vertically controlled global money network. Instead, the company is testing stablecoin payouts through existing crypto infrastructure, using USDC and established chains to move money to creators in markets where cross-border payouts can be slow, expensive or operationally uneven.

A Meta spokesperson told Fortune that the company is “exploring how stablecoins could become part of our suite of options,” framing the move as an expansion of payment methods rather than a full crypto strategy. Stripe is also involved, with Fortune reporting that the payments company is working with Meta on the rollout and that Meta’s page references Stripe for crypto-specific tax reporting tied to the payouts.

For Solana, the integration gives the network another high-profile payments use case at a time when stablecoins have become a central battleground for blockchain adoption. The official Solana account called the news directly on X: “BREAKING: Meta adds support for USDC payments on Solana for creators in Colombia and the Philippines.”

That post was quickly amplified by ecosystem voices. Vibhu Norby, Chief Product Officer & Interim CMO at Solana Foundation, wrote: “All the money in the world will move on Solana. You’re just a bit earlier to it than everyone else.”

Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Helius, framed the Meta rollout as part of a broader stablecoin stack forming around Solana. “Meta just added stablecoin payments via solana! Altitude has just launched a full platform for stablecoins and banking on solana. Ramp also recently added solana support. And we have a privacy solution cooking. Quietly becoming the best place for payments & stables.”

Polygon’s inclusion is equally notable. Fortune cited Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron as saying that marketplace payouts are increasingly being built on blockchain infrastructure such as Polygon, while adding that Meta’s stablecoin payout program is expected to expand to more than 160 countries by year-end.

The contrast with Libra is sharp. Meta’s earlier stablecoin effort, later renamed Diem, was abandoned in 2022 after sustained regulatory resistance. This time, the company is not attempting to issue a Meta-controlled coin. It is using USDC, a widely circulated dollar-backed stablecoin, and routing payouts across existing public blockchain networks rather than trying to define the monetary layer itself.

At press time, SOL traded at $82.92.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com