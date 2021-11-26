PLATFORM INTRODUCTION

If someone has accumulated a great deal of power to move the market in one tweet, it’s Elon Musk. With almost 55 million followers on Twitter, the Tesla chief executive “literally” rocks the market every time he posts something about cryptocurrencies on this social media platform.

And as one of his long-time fans, we created new cryptocurrencies: $Metamusk, $Tesla, $SpaceX, $Neuralink and $Starlink tokens to show our love and support to his projects, including Elon Musk and Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Starlink.

If you also love Elon Musk like us, don’t hesitate to know more about the new platform that we have just launched!

HOW WAS METAMUSK BORN?

The story of METAMUSK Token originates from the desire to create a digital economic ecosystem for the field of Finance and Banking. To be precise, it originates from the Musk Metaverse ecosystem, created by the purpose of honoring the best person on the planet, as well as the richest person on Earth in the field of Technology: Elon Musk.

The MUSK METAVERSE community was created to connect, learn and share knowledge about the crypto market. METAMUSK is the native token of the metaverse platform that allows users to trade, farm, and perform a variety of other tasks.

METAMUSK’S OBJECTIVE

The METAMUSK team believes there are many more practical DeFi applications that currently aren’t being explored that the world is now ready for. In all aspects of fundamental metrics, decentralized finance has captured significantly more value over the course of 2019 despite slowing price movements. In 2020-2021, this trend is supposed to continue to grow.

We are a digital economic ecosystem for financial transactions that improves community value. Our mission is to contribute to the digital revolution of wealth generation and hoarding, eventually becoming a self-driving platform.

WHY IS METAMUSK POTENTIAL?

Half of the token supply was given as a goodwill gesture to a very significant person in our organization. In the coming years, METAMUSK and other ecosystem tokens will be handed to ELON MUSK. They are supposed to perform remarkable work while attempting to reach out to Elon Musk, and they are imprisoned for two years prior to getting burned at the stake. He then donated his tokens to charities all over the world.

MetaMusk Token’s key characteristics are accessibility, transparency, exposure at each level, token distribution to each user, and a goal of reaching 50 million members by 2042. Since then, Meme Token strives to be a technology and digital product.

METAMUSK TOKEN AND SALE

💎 Pre-sale:

Time: 25 Nov 2021 – 24 Dec 2021

Amount: 25,000,000,000,000

Price: $0.00000002

💎 Public Sale Round 1:

Time: 25 Dec 2021 – 24 Jan 2022

Amount: 25,000,000,000,000

Price: $0.00000004

💎 Public Sale Round 2:

Time: 25 Jan 2022 – 24 Feb 2022

Amount: 25,000,000,000,000

Price: $0.00000006

💎 Public Sale Round 3:

Time: 25 Feb 2022 – 24 Mar 2022

Amount: 25,000,000,000,000

Price: $0.00000008

With the token distribution, when buying during the ICO campaign and taking part in our program for free rewards from Airdrop, members will be receiving METAMUSK tokens immediately.

The expired date of our unlocked plan is on April 1st, 2022 with the amount of 10% per month.

Additionally, you can buy on the market and get instant liquidity.

Website: https://muskmetaverse.io/

Social channels:

https://t.me/MuskMetaverse_Official_Channel

https://t.me/MuskMetaverse_Official_Group

https://twitter.com/MUSK_METAVERSE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGTAQ4sM-nMibpVqKelfbKw