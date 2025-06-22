Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Markets just got rattled. After Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, crypto took a tumble.

XRP slid nearly 16% in the last month, dipping from around $2.47 to $2.04 amid panic across the market.

Meanwhile, $595M in bullish bets were wiped out during the crash, as U.S. military action triggered massive liquidations across Bitcoin, Ether and major altcoins.

In times like these, meme coins and high-risk tokens can either crater or skyrocket – all depending on where investors place their bets.

With volatility spiking, crypto presales and speculative coins have the chance to steal the spotlight. Here are three new crypto projects worth watching right now.

Markets in Turmoil as U.S. Airstrikes Rock Iran and Crypto Alike

First, let’s unpack what just happened. On June 21, President Trump ordered precision airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The attack followed escalating tensions in the Gulf, with U.S. officials citing renewed nuclear enrichment activity and regional security threats.

Within hours, markets reacted. Oil prices spiked, gold jumped, and crypto – known for its volatility – saw sharp red across the board.

XRP, a major altcoin, continued its month-long slide, nearing the $2 mark.

More importantly, the fear-driven selloff triggered a wave of forced liquidations: over 172K leveraged traders were wiped out in 24 hours, erasing $595M in bullish crypto bets. Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped several percent before recovering slightly, showing just how sensitive the market is to geopolitical shocks.

Now, with traditional coins reeling, attention is turning to speculative assets, as traders hunt for narrative-driven rebound plays that could outpace the majors.

1. Solaxy ($SOLX) – The First Solana Layer 2 Is Built for Speed

Solaxy ($SOLX) is the first-ever Layer 2 built on Solana, created to solve the exact issues that have plagued the network for years: congestion, failed transactions, and limited scalability.

By enhancing Solana’s already blazing speed and combining it with the vast liquidity of Ethereum, Solaxy delivers a multichain solution that’s fast, reliable, and ready for the next generation of DeFi and meme coins.

$SOLX is the native token of the Solaxy blockchain and will live on both Ethereum and Solana, giving users seamless access to the most powerful ecosystems in crypto.

With tools that democratize high-frequency meme coin trading, putting sniper bot precision into the hands of regular traders. Solaxy levels the playing field in explosive new markets.

$SOLX is currently priced at $0.001766 with $56M raised in presale. And today is the last day to buy the token at this price before the token launch.

As crypto reels from Trump’s airstrikes, Solaxy offers the kind of speed and stability that traders are desperate for right now.

2. BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – The Meme Coin That Actually Pays You in Bitcoin

BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) isn’t your average meme coin – it’s a full-throttle, community-driven ride built to chase Bitcoin’s legendary climb to $1M.

While most meme coins trade on hype alone, $BTCBULL brings real rewards to the table. As Bitcoin hits major price milestones (like $150K, or $200K), $BTCBULL holders earn actual Bitcoin straight to their wallets. Just remember that you need to buy and hold the token in Best Wallet in order to receive Bitcoin airdrops.

No complex BRC-20s, no fuss – just link up with Best Wallet, participate in the social media campaign, and get rewarded in the king of crypto.

$BTCBULL also uses milestone-based burns to reduce token supply as Bitcoin rises, turning every new all-time high into a catalyst for $BTCBULL’s scarcity and value.

Think of it as a turbocharged meme coin strapped to Bitcoin’s moon mission.

Right now, you can buy $BTCBULL for just $0.002575, with $7.2M raised in presale. It’s the only meme project that fuses $BTC’s long-term strength with community-powered upside.

As markets wobble from Trump’s Iran airstrikes, $BTCBULL offers a rare blend: meme-fueled energy plus real Bitcoin rewards when the rebound kicks in.

3. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) – Meme Culture Meets Layer‑2 Performance

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is the first memecoin built on its own EVM-compatible Layer‑2 blockchain, recently launched to solve Ethereum’s gas pain and congestion for meme projects.

It’s like a custom racing strip just for meme traders – zero buy/sell tax, ultra‑low fees, sniper‑bot protections, and blazing-fast transactions.

Its native token, $LILPEPE, fuels governance, transaction fees, staking rewards, and access to ‘Pepe’s Pump Pad,’ a launchpad for safe meme‑coin drops.

The presale has raised $1.7M so far, and current price sits at $0.0012 per token. Stage 1 was sold out in 72 hours, and Stage 2 filled fast – underscoring strong community demand.

With audit-backed smart contracts and a roadmap that includes centralized listings and Layer‑2 rollouts, Little Pepe blends meme hype with real infrastructure. Perfect timing as traders search for safe, narrative-driven plays in the post‑crash shake‑out.

Big Moves, Bigger Risks

Looking to ride the market rebound? Solaxy brings the speed and scalability traders need, BTC Bull Token delivers meme-powered Bitcoin upside, and Little Pepe offers a fresh take on meme coins with real infrastructure.

Each project taps into a different corner of the market, but all come with high risk and high reward potential. Stay sharp, stay curious, and maybe don’t bet the farm.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.