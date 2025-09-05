Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

Next Crypto to Explode as CFTC and SEC Work Together to Help Crypto

September 5, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

The SEC and the CFTC announced a roundtable to ‘harmonize’ on crypto, establishing new and helpful frameworks to promote ‘innovative’ financial products.

The announcement is a world removed from the days when crypto was the SEC’s Public Enemy Number 1. Under the new chairs, appointed by US President Trump, the two organizations have a ‘shared goal… to ensure that America remains the global leader in capital markets.’

A unified approach to crypto products could prime the pump for a new influx of liquidity into established and emerging crypto products. Utility tokens like $BEST, AI + blockchain initiatives like $SUBBD, and even pure meme coins like $MAXI could all be set to explode.

Learn more about how Maxi Doge ($MAXI) builds on Dogecoin’s success at the presale page.

Ethereum Might Just Be the Next Bitcoin Killer, and $BEST Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

September 5, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

Ethereum cofounder Joseph Lubin said that Ethereum is bound for a 100x from here, and even flipping Bitcoin could happen down the line.

The real problem is that it is not possible to be bullish enough. — Joseph Lubin, X Post

On the other hand, Jack Maller, CEO of Strike, discredited the idea. He said it’s a simply ridiculous idea that Ethereum could flip Bitcoin.

But then again, Ethereum has had a wonderful time in the charts recently (+86% yearly), and plenty of ETH treasuries are popping up daily.

Whatever happens, the struggle between these two blue-chip cryptos will impact the market in more ways than one. Positive chart performance is what traders are looking forward to.

And many altcoins can benefit from this convergence. Traders are now looking at Best Wallet Token ($BEST), the official token of the Best Wallet app, which is building a DeFi ecosystem within the crypto wallet space.

The presale is at $15.5M right now, with one token worth $0.025595. Here’s how to buy $BEST!

Mega Matrix Shifts to Crypto Treasury – But Is It Too Late? The Next Crypto to Explode Take Off

September 5, 2025 • 13:05 UTC

Mega Matrix shifted focus to create a crypto treasury centered on $ENA, Ethena’s governance token.

So far, not so good – $MPU’s stock price is down 30% since the pivot. Is it a sign of weakness with the underlying $ENA token, or a sign of a treasury bubble about to burst?

Indeed, everything’s working out fine so far for the movement’s founder – Strategy’s Q2 earnings report showed a cool $10B in net income.

Whether or not it pans out for Mega Matrix, the treasury boom has created a favorable environment for new cryptos set to launch. Will $SUBBD or $BEST be the next crypto to explode?

Visit the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) presale page to learn more.

Bank of England Eases Stablecoin Stand: Watch Out for the Next Crypto to Explode

September 5, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said in a speech on Wednesday that it will release revised proposals on stablecoins, hinting at a softer stance on this type of cryptocurrency.

Breeden said that the revision would allow stablecoin issuers to ‘hold a portion of their backing assets in a subset of high-quality liquid assets such as short-dated government securities.’

This is a significant shift from the previous proposal that required issuers to hold their reserves in the central bank but would earn no interest.

The deputy governor also added that stablecoins are beginning to go mainstream, which encourages the bank to explore their use in cross-border transactions and trading tokenized securities in its Digital Securities Sandbox platform.

A friendlier stance on stablecoins would increase the adoption of cryptocurrency among UK citizens.

When this happens, Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is ideally positioned to deliver individuals a way to securely store their digital assets via the team’s Best Wallet app.

More than that, the wallet’s built-in Token Launchpad will also allow users to access the best presales and invest in the next crypto to explode.

Learn more about the project on our ‘What is Best Wallet Token’ page.

China’s Stablecoin Bind Could Boost $BEST, $HYPER as Next Crypto to Explode

September 5, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

What do new crypto projects in the rest of the world have to do the price of stablecoins in China?

Everything, in fact. Reporting shows that China, despite its crypto skepticism, is caught in a bit of a bind. The growing popularity of stablecoins has led to a boom in use cases, including international and cross-border settlements that are highly useful for international finance.

Cities like Hong Kong are financial hotspots, but banning crypto – and stablecoins – can hinder growth. It also ensures that the vast majority of new stablecoins are USD-pegged.

China is responding, with new rules taking place at the beginning of August promoting Hong Kong stablecoin development. In the meantime, new projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER – a lightning-fast Bitcoin Layer 2) show just how fast crypto adoption is spreading.

Learn more about the next crypto to explode with our detailed rundown.

Why $BEST Is the Next Crypto to Explode in the ECB’s Digital Euro Era

September 5, 2025 • 10:12 UTC

The European Central Bank is accelerating its plans for a digital euro, arguing it’s key to ensuring availability during major disruptions such as banking crises, cyber attacks, and power outages.

This aligns perfectly with what Best Wallet is building: secure, user-friendly tools for navigating the decentralized economy, anywhere, anytime.

Its non-custodial, multi-chain wallet offers seamless swaps and staking, token management, and dApp integration, all designed to make Web3 accessible to everyone.

And with its native token, $BEST, now in presale, early adopters have a rare gap to get in on what many are calling the next crypto to explode.

After all, with the non-custodial wallet market predicted to hit $3.5B by 2031, our experts suggest $BEST could triple in price and reach $0.0723 by this year’s end.

As Europe prepares for a new era of payments, Best Wallet is building the tools users need now.

Find out how to buy $BEST for just $0.025595 on presale now.

Maxi Doge Rides the $DOGE ETF Wave as the Next Crypto to Explode

September 5, 2025 • 10:12 UTC

With the first $DOGE ETF about to drop in the US, Wall Street’s finally loading up on meme muscle.At the same time, Thumzup Media is shifting its business model toward Dogecoin mining – a bold strategy reflecting growing confidence in $DOGE as more than just a speculative token.

Now, all eyes are on Maxi Doge ($MAXI), the pre-workout of the crypto world. This beast isn’t here to play. It’s built for high-risk, high-reward degens who don’t skip leg day.

What is Maxi Doge? With 1,000x leverage appeal and meme-fueled momentum, Maxi Doge is a creatine-fueled, DOGE-inspired presale that’s already raised nearly $1.9M.

If you’re looking for the next crypto to explode, this is your shot to get in before the rest of the market even laces up.

Find out how to join the $MAXI presale now for just $0.0002555 a token.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-5-2025/