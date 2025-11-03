Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Federal Reserve Injects $79B Liquidity Into Banking System: Will $BEST Be Next Crypto to Explode?

November 3, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

The Federal Reserve’s Standing Repo Facility exists to pump funds into the banking system when needed. Practically speaking, that means adding liquidity at key points.

And in the past week, they’ve quietly added $79B – including a major $50B injection.

This means that leading cryptos – including Bitcoin and Best Wallet Token – could be set for a liquidity pump, as investors turn their eyes to riskier assets. Historically, Bitcoin’s price has followed liquidity roughly 80% of the time, climbing as liquidity increases and falling as it decreases.

Best Wallet Token and the Best Wallet ecosystem help investors access tokens across the crypto economy, with the wallet, $BEST token, and upcoming Best Card all working together seamlessly.

Michael Saylor Predicts $150K Bitcoin by 2025 — Is Bitcoin Hyper the Next Crypto to Explode?

November 3, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

Michael Saylor forecasts that Bitcoin will hit $150K by the end of 2025, fuelling renewed optimism among Bitcoin holders. He also expects $BTC to reach $1M within the next 4-8 years, a 9X surge from current levels.

Saylor’s vision for digital gold doesn’t stop there. He goes on to state that Bitcoin will climb to $20M per coin within the next 20 years.

Saylor claims that his forecast is based on the consensus of equity analysts at Strategy, which shows that his forecast isn’t just empty rhetoric but backed by analytical reasoning.

While $BTC is now trading near $107K, he states that the falling volatility and new hedging tools will stabilize the coin.

While that’s Saylor’s stance on $BTC’s future, Bitcoin proponents like Samson Mow and Arthur Hayes echo similar sentiments, stating that $BTC will indeed reach $1M before the end of this decade.

With Bitcoin gaining momentum, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – a Layer 2 scalability solution is gaining traction with its $25.6M presale fundraise.

Aster Token Skyrockets After Binance’s CZ Discloses $2.5M Holding – Is $HYPER the Next Crypto to Explode?

November 3, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

Aster ($ASTER) surged over 30% on Sunday after Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao revealed his $2.5M personal investment in the token.

As the native crypto of an emerging decentralized exchange protocol, $ASTER holds large potential. But it remains to be seen whether it can sustain the recent gains with tangible developments that validate the hype.

The token’s surge has strengthened speculations that Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) might be the next crypto to explode.

To begin with, the sensational $HYPER token presale is on its way to $26M.

But the real catalyst behind the growing hype – which has already seen whale purchases worth $379K and $274K – is its underlying Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin. The project’s goal is to turn the Bitcoin network into a Web3 hub for innovation with speed and programmability.

Ethereum Outpaces Solana and Polygon in $370B On-Chain Boom — Is Maxi Doge the Next Crypto to Explode?

November 3, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Ethereum’s on-chain dominance grows as apps built on the blockchain now hold $370B in user assets. This comes as no surprise as Ethereum is the undisputed hub for high-value DeFi and dApp activity.

Ethereum also acts as a magnet for developers and open-source contributors with its Layer 2 solutions like Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

It’s not only renowned for its innovation-centric ecosystem, but as the RWA tokenization leader with its 55% share of the total tokenization asset market, worth $12.2B.

That said, $ETH now trades at $3,729, down 10.29% weekly. As the token is already trading above its 200-day EMA ($3,609.7), analysts expect a rally anytime now.

With Ethereum gearing up for a potential rally, a presale project built on its network – PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is gaining massive traction. It is a gamified mine-to-earn ecosystem that lets users experience mining without an expensive or complicated setup.

PEPENODE’s presale has already raised $2M so far. And the project offers a compelling staking APY of 633%.

Ethereum Now Among Largest FX Reserve Holders—Could Bitcoin Hyper be the Next Crypto to Explode?

November 3, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

Ethereum ($ETH) may be down at the moment, but it now has one of the largest foreign-exchange reserve pools in the world, eclipsing the likes of Singapore and India.

That’s because around $165B worth of stablecoins have been issued on Ethereum, according to a Be In Crypto report.

This underscores the growing importance of the Ethereum blockchain, whose $ETH is the second-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization.

For now, though, there’s no dethroning Bitcoin ($BTC) from the number one spot.

This is the reason why many projects continue to build on the Bitcoin blockchain, including Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

With its Layer 2 network, Bitcoin Hyper aims to deliver fast and low-cost transactions to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Its ongoing presale has already raised a whopping $25.6M, potentially making it the next crypto to explode.

Michael Saylor Teases 13th Bitcoin Buy as Trump’s Trade Deal Lifts Markets — Is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) the Next Crypto to Explode?

November 3, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Founder of Strategy, Saylor, has hinted at another major Bitcoin Purchase, which will make it the company’s 13th consecutive $BTC buying streak.

In a post on X, Saylor noted that ‘Orange is the color of November.’ Historically ‘Orange’ hints from Saylor have meant that a Bitcoin buy is in the offing.

With Strategy already holding 640,808 BTC, the company’s portfolio has appreciated by over 48% since its inception. That said, the company’s last buy was just last Monday where it accumulated another 390 $BTC.

Strategy’s most recent purchase amid the recent market volatility is another example of Saylor’s unshakable faith in Bitcoin and its long-term value.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has waved the truce flag with China by signing a new trade deal with President Xi.

With Saylor’s bullish tweet and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds, analysts expect $BTC to rally this November. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Layer-2 scalability project designed to make life easier for $BTC holders, is now perfectly positioned to ride this momentum.

Bitwise CEO Says Wall Street Will Dive Into Crypto Within a Year — Is Pepenode ($PEPE) the Next Crypto to Explode?

November 3, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitwise’s Hunter Horseley cited on X that every wall street institution will be involved in crypto by next year. His forecast isn’t farfetched as the growing trend in TradFi show that global institutions managing over $30T are actively expanding their exposure to digital assets.

Although DeFi only accounts for less than 0.5% of TradFi’s total market scope, its growing influence is evident through tokenization, yield products, and programmable real-world asset structures.

BlackRock leads the charge with over $87M in spot Bitcoin ETFs and $10B in Ether ETFs. Meanwhile, major institutions like JPMorgan, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon are also experimenting with tokenized funds, regulated DeFi, and on-chain settlement models.

As the institutional momentum is building, investors are exploring for the next 100X project to position themselves for the market’s next bull run. One standout project gaining massive traction in its presale is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), a gamified mine-to-earn ecosystem that fosters a competitive environment and offers attractive meme coin rewards.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-today-november-3-2025