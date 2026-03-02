Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The ongoing volatility has capped Bitcoin’s most recent upward attempts after retesting the $68,000 level, which has flipped into resistance once again. With the price of BTC still trading in a downward trajectory, many Bitcoin holders, especially those who recently bought the asset, are in the loss.

Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Hold Losing Positions

Bitcoin’s price performance continues to exert pressure on traders and investors across the leading network. During this bearish action in the price of BTC, Darkfost, a market expert and verified author at CryptoQuant, reported that short-term holders are still holding at a loss even with the cryptocurrency trading at around $66,000.

This implies that despite several attempts to stabilize the market, it has been on edge due to bearish pressure, and momentum is still poor. The absence of a clear rebound has led to a greater emphasis on short-term investors, many of whom still have unrealized losses.

According to the expert, these investors presently have an average unrealized loss of 26.3%, which is a comparatively big amount. While the metric is positioned at 26.3%, the most important level to watch out for is the 25% mark. Typically, periods where the average unrealized losses exceed 25% are most often linked to an advanced bear market phase.

As this chart makes evident, these stages, when short-term holders start to carry significant losses, have traditionally been favorable chances for long-term investors to accumulate through DCA. Darkfost noted that the relationship between price dynamics and profitability is another intriguing aspect. When the average unrealized profit of STH moves back above 0%, bullish trends have generally been able to emerge. However, this remains intact only to a certain point.

During periods of highly elevated short-term holder profits, usually around 20% in this cycle, the risk of a trend reversal increases significantly. In the meantime, the expert considers the trend to be largely bearish, with short-term holders holding historically high levels of losses. Nonetheless, these are also classified as periods where building exposure is a logical move.

Pressure Building On The BTC Spot ETFs

Even after several weeks, the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are still experiencing bearish action and steady capital outflows. In a post on X, Crypto Tice, an investor, highlighted that the leading funds have been underwater for the past 25 consecutive days, suggesting weakening conviction in the asset’s prospects.

The persistent waning performance of the funds is more painted as pressure building rather than speculative noise. When passive incomes stall and holders are positioned in drawdown, it often leads to weak hands rotating out or strong hands accumulating quietly. Crypto Tice added that sustained ETF pain is typically followed by volatility expansion.

Currently, the trend is triggering questions in the market about whether the investors are losing or whether it will lead to supply exhaustion. This is due to the fact that 25 days of unrealized losses flip positioning psychologically fast.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com