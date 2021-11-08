Leading cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has announced the listing of PolyDoge on its platform. The digital asset had participated in a voting round that featured five altcoins. Conditions for winning this voting was reaching 5,000 votes which would qualify the two winning projects for unconditional listings. PolyDoge emerged as one of the winners and has been officially listed on OKEx exchange as of Monday, November 8 at 10:00 AM UTC.

OKEx Lists PolyDoge For Trading

PolyDoge is now available for trading using the PolyDoge/USDT trading pair on OKEx. The announcement was made via a blog post on its website after the conclusion of its voting round. The meme coin is traded on the spot markets on the exchange, where users can buy and hold the tokens. Withdrawals will be enabled 24 hours later on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 AM UTC.

OKEx is a top 20 cryptocurrency exchange that provides users a place where they can buy, sell, trade, and store their cryptocurrencies. The Seychelles-based crypto exchange sees over $5 billion in trading volume every day and is available to users in more than 200 countries worldwide.

PolyDoge Token Rallies After OKEx Listing

PolyDoge saw a significant uptick in the price after the OKEx listing was announced. The token has been trending around $0.00000002 for the better part of last week and all through the weekend. However, the listing gave the token a much-needed boost.

In less than 12 hours after the listing, the price of the digital asset had surged 170%, according to CoinMarketCap, breaking a new all-time high above $0.00000006. PolyDoge’s fully diluted market cap now sits at $53 million. Trading volume grew more than 1,200% in a matter of hours to $16.5 million.

The meme-community token is still on an uptrend as of this writing. Adoption is growing as investors flock to own a share of the token returning massive gains. With the trading day barely started, the token could see more upside in coming hours.

On the other hand, PolyDoge continues to perform well on Polygon’s native QuickSwap DEX, with staking APYs reaching up to 4000%.

PolyDoge skyrockets over the last 24 hours | Source: CoinGecko

Buy PolyDoge Through Coinbase Wallet

The listing on OKEx comes after another incredible announcement that brings PolyDoge closer to its community. Coinbase recently announced that its users can now purchase Polygon native tokens through the Coinbase Wallet. The implications of this for PolyDoge meant that the token, being a token domiciled on Polygon, could now be purchased through Coinbase.

With more than 68 million verified users worldwide and revenue volumes hitting $335 billion in the first quarter of 2021, the crypto exchange is one of the largest in the space.

To learn how to purchase PolyDoge through Coinbase Wallet, click here.

What’s In Store For PolyDoge?

PolyDoge is gearing up to launch a collection of PolyDoge-themed NFTs. These PolyDoge Pet 3D NFTs will be similar to Crypto Kitties in concept but with an added twist on the side of PolyDoge. The NFTs are expected to launch soon and will be available for community members on launch. Meanwhile, PolyDoge has completely sold out 10,000 PolyDoge Cards NFTs in recent months, with plans to introduce V2 as the community continues to demand for more.

In addition, the PolyDoge team is working with NetVRK, a metaverse-based project, to develop P2E (play-to-earn) games. Users will be able to earn millions of PolyDoge tokens from playing games. DogeQuake, the first P2E game from PolyDoge, is already available to players, where each kill in the game earns players 1,000,000 as a reward. The PolyDoge tokens and games will soon become available on BSC as well, as the project explores multichain implementation.

PolyDoge is also going to host LootFest, an event tailored to gamers and community members. Community members in and around the Las Vegas area will be able to attend an in-person event. However, an online Gamerjibe event will be held for the rest of the community. Registrations for this event are already underway and interested participants can sign up here.

As support pours in from all corners, PolyDoge is poised to become the most celebrated meme coin with loads of potential. Its capabilities are noticed and appreciated by content creators and gamers across the world. As a tribute to PolyDoge, the world-famous YouTuber Bark Baker has released a new song on his channel that commands the following of more than 9.6 million users.

To learn more about PolyDoge, visit https://www.polydoge.com/.

Follow the PolyDoge community on Telegram and Discord.

