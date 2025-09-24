Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, announced on social media that he married Tara Milsti after a weekend ceremony, posting a photo and a short note on September 22, 2025.

According to his post on X, he wrote that marrying Tara “this past weekend takes the cake” and called the coming chapter “so much sweeter.”

Star-Studded French Riviera Wedding

The ceremony reportedly took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, on the French Riviera, a venue known for luxury suites that can cost more than €5,100 per night.

Based on reports, the guest list included actors Zac Efron, Nina Dobrev, Miles Teller and Chace Crawford, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin provided musical accompaniment during the celebration. Photos shared on social platforms show the couple and scenes from the event.

I feel so lucky for so many reasons — and marrying Tara this past weekend takes the cake! This next chapter of life is so much sweeter with you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TzQL3X2YEP — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 22, 2025

Brad Garlinghouse’s public message was short but personal. He posted one image of himself with his bride and a brief caption praising Milsti. Reports identify Tara Milsti as a dietitian. The social post appears to be the primary source for the couple’s announcement to the public.

Brad Garlinghouse: Family Background

Brad Garlinghouse was previously married to Kristen Elizabeth Mautner. From that marriage he has three children. Based on industry coverage, friends and colleagues from the crypto sector reacted quickly with congratulations after the news went public.

Timing Comes After Legal Milestone

Reports point out that the wedding news comes after a major legal development for Ripple earlier this year. In May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission moved to resolve its long-running litigation with Ripple, an action the company’s supporters framed as a turning point for the firm and for Garlinghouse personally. Industry commentators tied the public celebration to that broader moment for the company.

Industry And Public Reactions

Messages of support came from figures in crypto and finance, including posts from well-known industry names. Social streams and crypto outlets amplified the photos and the guest sightings, which in turn fed headlines across several news sites.

Featured image from X/@bgarlinghouse, chart from TradingView