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Ripple placed its treasury business at the center of a new XRP price prediction after promoting Ripple Treasury as a platform with full cash visibility with notable numbers. An analyst on X has since noted that those numbers, when run through a valuation model, point to an average price of at least $625 for XRP.

Ripple Treasury Puts A Massive Banking Network In View

During the SEC v. Ripple case, it surfaced that there were 1,700 NDAs between Ripple and other companies. These led to speculations among members of the XRP community as to the nature of these companies. However, Ripple has now publicly confirmed that its treasury platform is now connected to 13,000 banks and facilitates $12.5 trillion in payment volume.

The announcement, which was posted by Ripple on the social media platform X, described Ripple Treasury as the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, capable of delivering 100% cash visibility to institutions. Ripple acquired GTreasury in 2025 for $1 billion, and rather than trying to convince banks to adopt an entirely new system, it acquired an existing enterprise treasury platform and rebranded it as Ripple Treasury.

Analyst Patrick L. Riley, posting on X, pointed out the significance of that number of banks connected to Ripple Treasury relative to the global banking industry. There are roughly 4,336 registered banks and savings institutions in the United States and approximately 4,287 credit unions, many of which operate across Western economies. That means Ripple’s operation has expanded well outside the United States.

According to Riley, a network of 13,000 connected institutions, therefore, represents substantial penetration across the Anglosphere financial system.

How Does This Play Into A $625 Price For XRP?

Riley’s main takeaway is that investors may be underestimating the significance of Ripple’s treasury footprint. He pointed to the $12.5 trillion payments figure and connected it to XRP’s utility thesis with the possibility of the cryptocurrency being the conduit through which these payments move.

He then applied the Bakkes Pipeline, or stock-to-flow-style, model to the number. In his example, if 20 billion XRP were used to move $12.5 trillion annually, the implied average value would be $625 per XRP. The price projection is likely to appeal to many members of the XRP community, particularly those who believe large-scale bank adoption is going to eventually force a major repricing of XRP.

It is important to note that Ripple’s announcement only confirms the size of the treasury network and the payments volume tied to the platform. It does not say that $12.5 trillion is currently being settled through XRP. However, that caveat does not erase the importance of the announcement by Ripple, especially for the future outlook of the XRP price.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $1.39.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView