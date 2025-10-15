Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The recent Bitcoin flash crash has reignited debates over the true value of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Critics argue that the devastating episode highlights the difference between digital assets and traditional safe-haven investments, such as gold, exposing and challenging the long-held myth about BTC’s digital gold status.

Bitcoin Flash Crash Highlights Fragility Of “Digital Gold” Narrative

Veteran economist and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has been vocal in analyzing the flash crash that shook the crypto market last Friday. He stated in an X social media post that the sharp decline, which saw BTC drop from above $122,000 to $102,000 in a single day, was not a buying opportunity but a critical warning to investors.

Notably, the Bitcoin flash crash came after US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on Chinese tech imports, which added geopolitical pressure to markets. Reports from numerous analysts also indicated that internal pricing issues at Binance allegedly contributed to the massive liquidations the same day, exacerbating the broader market decline.

Schiff highlighted in his post that the surge in gold price during the Bitcoin flash crash exposes the myth that BTC is digital gold, underscoring a stark contrast between volatility-driven digital currencies and traditionally tangible assets. He further argued that the notion of Bitcoin as a stable and reliable store of value is flawed, pointing out that the cryptocurrency’s price could collapse at any time in the future without warning.

Addressing the crypto community, Schiff cautioned that many investors stand to lose significantly by choosing BTC over gold. He remarked that BTC enthusiasts seem to fear gold for “exposing Bitcoin for the fraud that it is,” highlighting the enduring resilience and stability that traditional assets continue to demonstrate over cryptocurrencies.

Unsurprisingly, his remarks about Bitcoin provoked intense backlash from many Bitcoin maximalists and crypto investors, many of whom pointed to BTC’s record highs above $126,000 in contrast to Schiff’s past failed predictions or “warnings” that the cryptocurrency would never reach $100,000.

Schiff Predicts Further Decline Ahead For BTC

In a follow-up post on X, Schiff turned his attention to Bitcoin’s near-term outlook, forecasting another sharp decline from its present levels. He analyzed broader market trends, particularly the performance of Nasdaq futures, suggesting that if the index falls by an additional 7.5%, it would enter correction territory, potentially triggering a 15% drop in BTC prices.

A 15% drop in the BTC price could send it tumbling below $95,000. However, Schiff went further, predicting that the cryptocurrency could continue sliding toward its next support level near $75,000, representing a steep 34% decline from current levels around $112,000.

Moving on, the financial strategist highlighted the contrasting performance of traditional precious metals, noting that gold and silver continue to rise even as Bitcoin and Ethereum retreat. Schiff also warned that cryptocurrency buyers are likely in for a “rude awakening,” describing the experience as a costly but valuable lesson.

