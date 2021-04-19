Earlier today, Time Magazine added Bitcoin and 16 Altcoins for payment options on its platform. This is following a new partnership announced with Crypto.com, a crypto exchange platform. With this new development, Time Magazine will allow its users to purchase its digital subscriptions with Crypto.com’s CRO coin.

Subscribers who make a one-time purchase with cryptocurrency will be allowed unlimited access to content across Time.com for the period of 18 months. Additionally, in partnership with crypto.com, subscribers who pay using CRO, the crypto.org coin, will get Pay Rewards of up to 10% back.

Buy Time Magazine With Bitcoin And 16 Altcoins

Currently, this service is only available in the US and Canada. It’s expected that global access will be available in the next few months.

TIME President Keith Grossman said:

“As TIME continues to innovate and find new ways to build upon our existing community of 2.3 million subscribers, we are proud to offer this new payment option through our partnership with ,”

TIME group had also invested in crypto analytic film Chainalysis and revealed that it would be open to adding Bitcoin to their treasury and payment option.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com,

“We feel very fortunate to partner with TIME,” said “Our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency and together with TIME we’ve just taken a major step forward towards reaching our goal.”

Bitcoin has come a long way in a short amount of time | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Crypto Growing Adoption as Payment Option

It appears that with the current bull run, there’s an apparent shift in sentiment to accept cryptocurrencies as payment as an option. This started with MicroStrategy adding Bitcoin as their treasury reserve replacing the US dollar.

Since then, big financial firms and Wall Street giants like Goldman Sachs, PayPal, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Visa, and Mastercard have all shown positive sentiment toward cryptocurrencies. The ongoing bull run seems to be building a momentum for acceptance and adoption faster than was anticipated.

