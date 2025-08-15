Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The US Justice Department has unsealed a set of warrants authorizing the seizure of more than $2.8 million in cryptocurrency linked to an alleged ransomware operation. The action also includes the confiscation of $70,000 in cash and a luxury vehicle.

The warrants, unsealed in federal courts in the Eastern District of Virginia, the Central District of California, and the Northern District of Texas, are part of an ongoing criminal case against a foreign national accused of deploying ransomware to extort victims.

Details of the Alleged Ransomware Scheme

According to the Justice Department, the assets were traced to a wallet controlled by Ianis Aleksandrovich Antropenko, who is facing charges in the Northern District of Texas.

Prosecutors allege that Antropenko used the Zeppelin ransomware strain to target a wide range of individuals, businesses, and organizations, both within the United States and internationally.

The indictment claims that Antropenko and associates encrypted and stole victims’ data, demanding payment to restore access, refrain from publishing stolen information, or delete the data entirely.

The Justice Department stated that the seized cryptocurrency and other assets are believed to be proceeds of ransomware activities or funds used to launder such proceeds.

Investigators allege that Antropenko employed several methods to disguise the origins of the funds, including the use of ChipMixer, a cryptocurrency mixing service taken offline in a coordinated global law enforcement action in 2023.

Other laundering techniques reportedly involved converting cryptocurrency into cash and making structured deposits to avoid detection.

The case is being led by the FBI’s Dallas and Norfolk Field Offices, along with the bureau’s Virtual Assets Unit. Prosecutors from the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, and several other districts are coordinating on asset forfeiture and related proceedings.

The Justice Department noted that international cooperation has been a key element of the investigation, as ransomware attacks often involve cross-border operations and victims.

Broader Context of DOJ’s Anti-Ransomware Efforts

The Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) of the Justice Department is handling the prosecution. CCIPS specializes in investigating and prosecuting cybercrime, often in partnership with international law enforcement agencies and private sector cybersecurity experts.

The statement release by the US DOJ revealed that since 2020, the section has secured convictions against more than 180 individuals involved in cybercrime and has recovered over $350 million for victims through court-ordered restitution.

In addition to prosecutions, the Justice Department has coordinated operations that have disrupted several major ransomware groups, preventing victims from paying more than $200 million in ransoms.

The Justice Department ALSO emphasized that while the seizure of assets can help return funds to victims, ongoing collaboration between governments, private industry, and the public remains essential to combating ransomware.

The case against Antropenko is ongoing, and the department has indicated that further developments, including potential additional charges or asset recoveries, may follow as the investigation progresses.

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView