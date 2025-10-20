Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Despite the influx of positive developments surrounding Ripple’s legal victories, partnerships, and market integration, the XRP price continues to crash. This disconnect between sentiment and performance has raised uncertainty, prompting questions about why optimism surrounding the Ripple ecosystem has not translated into an upward momentum for XRP.

XRP Price Declines Despite Positive Ripple News

Dom Kwok, the Founder of the Web3 learning platform EasyA, has addressed a prevailing issue plaguing the crypto community for months now. In a post on X social media, he asked, “If there’s so much good news, why is the price dropping?” Kwok answered that the decline in the market has less to do with project fundamentals and more to do with global market conditions.

Just like Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, the XRP price is down, falling by more than 18% over the last month, according to CoinMarketCap. Kwok noted that whenever uncertainty dominates global markets, whether due to trade, war, tariffs, or geopolitical tensions, investors tend to pull out of risk assets like cryptocurrencies and growth stocks. They then move the capital into traditional safe-haven assets such as gold or cash to shield themselves from volatility.

During this time, investors reportedly wait for market conditions to stabilize and become more predictable before reentering risky positions. Based on Kwok’s perspective, this kind of market retreat does not signal weakness in XRP’s fundamentals. Instead, it reflects investor caution while the broader environment remains unpredictable.

Currently, Ripple continues to strengthen its position as a leading crypto payments company, benefiting from increasing regulatory clarity, expanding global partnerships, and advancing more cross-border payment solutions. However, these developments have done little to influence the XRP price positively. Any good news surrounding Ripple’s progress is being overshadowed by short-term fear and uncertainty, especially after the recent flash crash that saw XRP plunge 50% before rebounding.

Kwok has advised investors to reassess their conviction in crypto’s long-term potential and the improvement of regulatory and fundamental environments in the DeFi space. He suggested that those who remain confident in both could view the current market price levels as a buying opportunity rather than a sign of failure.

Analysts Remain Optimistic About A Price Surge

While market sentiment remains cautious, technical analysis from crypto market expert ChartNerd on X paints a very bullish outlook for the XRP price. His analysis, based on a 6-month candlestick chart, shows a pattern of symmetrical consolidation that historically precedes explosive price rallies.

ChartNerd argued that XRP’s macro structure is showing signs of strength, with no signs of a bearish trend flip in sight. His chart suggests that the altcoin’s price action is currently mirroring that seen during the 2017-2018 bull cycle. Fibonacci extension analysis projects potential upside targets of $5 in the next bullish impulse, followed by $8 to $13, and ultimately the $27 level corresponding to the 1.618 extension.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com