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Crypto pundit RWA Investor said that XRP traders going short on the altcoin are trapped, just like Bitcoin bears. This came as he revealed the roadmap for XRP’s rally to a new all-time high (ATH) of $7.

Pundit Says XRP And Bitcoin Bears Are Trapped

In an X post, RWA Investor said that the XRP bears and shorts are just as trapped as the Bitcoin bears. He noted that the price movement is mirrored 1:1 with a slight delay, and declared that the range between $1.50 and $1.60 will be broken very soon. Once that happens, the analyst predicts that XRP will rally to between $2 and $3.

RWA Investor predicts that XRP will then see another major pullback after that rally before the transition into the third wave begins. He remarked that this price action will be another “pump and dump” and that the third wave will come out of nowhere, but probably right after the next pullback.

The analyst predicts a massive bear trap after this third wave. He said that this will happen just to “mess” with the emotions of XRP investors one last time before the altcoin then rallies to the $7 range. He noted that about 80% of the market is driven by psychology and that the bears need to feel in control before the big short squeeze.

RWA Investor didn’t provide a timeline for when XRP could reach this level. However, in another X post, he indicated that Fed rate cuts and quantitative easing (QE) are what will spark this rally for the altcoin. The analyst stated that QE is what the market has been waiting for and that everything else is mostly just noise or a distraction. He added that the tightening cycle is over and that QE has arrived. It is worth noting that RWA Investor had also predicted that Bitcoin would rally to $140,000 and XRP to $7 as the CLARITY Act advances.

A Chance For XRP To Reach $1.53

Crypto analyst CasiTrades stated in an X post that there is still a chance for XRP to visit between $1.50 and $1.53 as Bitcoin approaches $79,900. She earlier mentioned that XRP was approaching final resistance and that the altcoin was finishing out Wave E of this consolidation, with multiple subwave degrees pointing to $1.53 as a key resistance level.

The analyst stated that she expects a few more waves higher into the $1.50 to $1.53 range and that this count remains valid as long as the price does not break the $1.39 support. CasiTrades reiterated that XRP’s price action will depend on Bitcoin’s movement. She noted that a wave into the $79,000 resistance for BTC would likely align with XRP testing this key resistance level.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com