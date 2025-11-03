Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A new analysis shared by an XRP Researcher has highlighted a defining development that could dramatically change everything for Ripple investors. The revelation comes as the token steps into the institutional spotlight, with the REX-Osprey XRP ETF surpassing a $100 million milestone. According to the analyst, this development may be the strongest indication yet that Wall Street’s attention has shifted toward digital assets, driven by regulatory clarity and real-world utility.

XRP ETF Surge Signal Major Shift For Ripple Investors

In a video analysis posted on X social media on Friday, October 30, crypto researcher and analyst ‘Ripple Bull Winkle’ revealed that a significant change is about to take place in the crypto industry. He announced that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF has already crossed $100 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) within a single month of its launch. According to him, this growth rate outpaces some of the earliest Spot Bitcoin ETFs by top asset managers.

Ripple Bull Winkle pointed out that the recent surge in the fund is not driven by retail interest but by institutional investors that are quietly and strategically accumulating the cryptocurrency through regulated investment vehicles. He stated that this moment should be seen as the “blueprint” for crypto’s future, highlighting that REX Osprey has effectively made the token “institutional-grade” overnight.

In his view, crypto ETFs deliver exactly what Wall Street has been waiting for: regulated access, clean custody, and a clear legal status. He believes that these qualities make the altcoin particularly attractive to institutional investors seeking crypto exposure without the chaos and regulatory uncertainty.

Looking ahead, the analyst predicts that once XRP ETFs are rolled out, the market could experience a domino effect similar to what followed the approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETF in January 2024. During this bullish period, Ripple Bull Winkle expects the price to “shoot up and go to the moon,” potentially propelling the cryptocurrency into an entirely new phase of market recognition.

The researcher noted that while pundits debate chart patterns and whether the market is in a bull or bear phase, institutions are rapidly accumulating crypto ETFs. He disclosed that around two dozen crypto ETFs are still waiting to hit the market once the US government reopens after its current shutdown.

XRP ETFs Expected To Launch Within Two Weeks

Adding to the excitement, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, said he expects the first Spot XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks. He pointed out that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially ended its five-year-long lawsuit against Ripple just three months ago, marking a defining moment for the company and the token.

Geraci explained that with the legal battle finally behind Ripple, the road is now clear for regulatory approval of Spot XRP ETFs. He also explained that this moment could mark the end of the “anti-crypto” regulators and policies that have slowed down progress in the US.

