As the world moves away from a dollar-dominated financial system, one analyst argues that XRP is not competing for the status of “digital gold,” but quietly positioning itself as a global settlement layer. He noted that this practical utility will build more value for XRP over time, especially as it gains deeper adoption among financial institutions and payment networks.

XRP Finds Its Lane As Global Settlement Layer

Market analyst Luke Suther is making the case that XRP has been misunderstood all along, and that the real story has nothing to do with competing against Bitcoin (BTC) or gold. He laid out his vision for where XRP fits in an increasingly fragmented global financial system. His argument centers on a simple but often overlooked distinction between storing value and moving it.

Suther pointed to the ongoing shift toward a multipolar world order, where no single nation dominates global trade and finance the way the United States (US) has for decades. In this world, he noted that gold would make a comeback, recognized once again as a top-tier collateral under Basel III banking regulations. He highlighted that the precious metal will also be prized for its hardness, neutrality, and universal trust.

However, Suther emphasized that gold has a major limitation that most people miss. He argued that while gold can anchor a reserve system and operate as a store of value, it cannot move at internet speed. Capital in a multipolar world needs to cross borders instantly, without friction, and without running through dollar-dominated infrastructure. For this to happen, the analyst noted that a digital bridge is required. He described this digital bridge as XRP, noting that the cryptocurrency was designed to address the settlement inefficiencies that gold currently faces.

Rather than framing XRP as digital gold or as a competitor to any cryptocurrency or precious metal, Suther characterized it as a “complementary infrastructure.” He called XRP an operational extension of gold’s value, qualifying it as a high-quality liquid asset designed to bridge the reserve layer and facilitate instant real-world settlement.

From his perspective, gold holds value; however, XRP is the vehicle that moves it. Together, he argues that they form the natural architecture of a multi-polar system no longer anchored to any single currency.

XRP Emerges As Settlement Layer For National Security

Black Swan Capitalist Versan Aljarrah stated in a recent X post that the consequences of modern warfare stretch far beyond borders and battlefields, reaching deep into the infrastructure of global finance. He argued that when powerful nations begin weaponizing reserve currencies and cutting off access to payment systems, the countries on the receiving end begin building alternatives that route around the systems being used against them.

According to him, cross-border liquidity that flows without political interference is no longer a matter of financial convenience but a national security priority. Countries that once relied on dollar-dominated systems are now actively seeking alternatives that no single government can shut down. In this context, Aljarrah sees the altcoin as an alternative to address these problems. It’s a system that allows capital to flow across borders without relying on a single nation’s currency or being affected by political interference.

