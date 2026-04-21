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A quiet corner of the XRP Ledger is suddenly lighting up. After years of relatively flat activity, a specific transaction type, the AccountSet, is now spiking to levels never seen before, adding to a surge in on-chain usage across the network.

The increase in activity is playing out alongside rising transaction counts, expanding wallet activity, and growing institutional involvement in 2026, hinting that something more structural may be taking shape.

New Numbers On The XRP Ledger

What was once a rarely used function has now turned into one of the fastest-growing transaction categories on the ledger, with activity going on a huge vertical spike in 2026. Recent data shows that XRPL AccountSet transactions recently spiked to an all-time high, marking a break in years of muted activity and flat movement.

To understand why this matters, it is important to know what AccountSet transactions actually do, as they are not ordinary transfers or trades. They are used to configure an account’s settings on the XRP Ledger. This includes permissions, setting operational flags, linking identity domains, and preparing accounts for features.

Because of that, spikes in AccountSet transactions are a reflection of backend activity. They show that accounts are being set up, adjusted, or prepared for more advanced use cases. In practical terms, it points to infrastructure being built, not just coins being moved.

In this instance, AccountSet transactions climbed past 120,000, and this is a scale of activity that normal users cannot produce.

The Broader Transaction Surge: Nearly Three Million Daily

The AccountSet spike is part of a wider explosion in ledger activity that the numbers make difficult to dismiss. Daily transaction volume on the XRP Ledger recently surged to almost 3 million, a near-tripling of the approximately 1 million transactions recorded per day in mid-2025, according to data published by Evernorth, the largest public XRP treasury company.

The trajectory of that growth was not a straight line upward. Monthly average transactions fluctuated between 800,000 and 950,000 from May through August 2025, before declining to lows around 700,000. However, monthly averages moved past 1 million early in 2026 and continued rising, and consistent high-volume days above 3 million are now the norm.

Furthermore, the ledger’s total wallet count recently breached a threshold not seen in its 13-year existence, as non-empty addresses have now crossed above 7.7 million.

There is a disconnect between all of this activity and the XRP token price, which is well below its 2025 peak of $3.65. That disconnect has become a key point of focus among many crypto market participants. According to Zach Pandl, Head of Research at Grayscale Investments, regulatory clarity, specifically the passage of the CLARITY Act, could be the factor that leads to the anticipated repricing of XRP.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com