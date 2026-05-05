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XRP’s price action is somewhat muted, but Binance reserve data is showing a different kind of pressure building under the price movement. The exchange’s XRP balance has fallen from about 3.05 billion tokens to roughly 2.75 billion in less than a year, placing reserves near multi-year lows.

The decline in XRP exchange balance is coming at a time when the industry is also watching the CLARITY Act, Spot XRP ETF inflows, and a price structure that has refused to fully break down despite months of weakness.

A Supply Squeeze In Motion

According to data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, the rate at which XRP has been leaving Binance is more notable than many traders are paying attention to. As shown in the CryptoQuant chart below, Binance’s XRP reserves have declined from a peak near 3.05 billion in mid-2025 to around 2.75 billion at the time of writing, while the price is around $1.38.

The reserve peak coincided with a $3.50 price zone, reflecting heavy inflows and active distribution. Both reserves and price then dropped sharply into early 2026, with reserves bottoming near 2.55 billion and price near $1.25.

The reserve peak aligned with selloffs in the months after the XRP price reached an all-time high of $3.65 in July 2025, showing heavy inflows and active distribution taking place at the time. Both the Binance reserves and XRP price then dropped into early 2026, with reserves reaching the lowest around 2.55 billion XRP tokens and the price below $1.20.

Falling Exchange Reserves Can Be Bullish For XRP

A falling exchange reserve is a constructive sign when it happens during a period of price weakness. When tokens leave a centralized exchange, they exit what is effectively a sell-ready pool. Every XRP sitting on Binance is one transaction away from hitting the order book. When XRP moves to a private wallet, it leaves that sell-ready pool entirely.

That interpretation is even more interesting because the decline in Binance reserves is happening alongside increased institutional attention. Data shows that Spot XRP ETFs recorded strong April inflows, with April net inflows coming in at $81.59 million, the highest monthly figure so far this year.

The timing of these outflows is also difficult to separate from the regulatory context. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act is moving forward, and informed participants in the XRP ecosystem seem to be responding accordingly with accumulations.

The CLARITY Act, for one, would make XRP’s commodity classification permanent federal law, and this could be viewed as a major confidence boost for the cryptocurrency. Ripple stakeholders like CEO Brad Garlinghouse are also anticipating the passage of the CLARITY Act and what it would mean for XRP.

The dwindling exchange supply does not fully mean that XRP has already turned bullish. However, it can be dangerous for bears if demand returns at the same time that exchange liquidity keeps thinning out. The price still needs to prove that reduced exchange supply can translate into stronger demand.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com