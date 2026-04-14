Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Congress returned from the Easter recess on Monday, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse used the moment to sound notably more confident about the CLARITY Act—the anticipated crypto market structure bill that has been stuck for months.

In recent remarks, Garlinghouse pointed to May as the most important month to watch for passage, arguing that the stablecoin yield dispute, which has held up the legislation since January, is nearing a resolution.

Ripple CEO Signals Resolution Progress

Garlinghouse’s comments came during a panel at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington on April 13. According to reporting by 24/7 Wall St., Ripple’s executive told the audience that the dispute over stablecoin yield is nearing resolution.

He suggested the political process is reaching the point where compromise becomes more likely, saying, “When people are at their peak frustration, that’s when they finally compromise, and it gets done,” before adding, “I think we’re there.”

While he did not name a specific day for a vote, Garlinghouse’s timeframe matches what he had previously signaled. His outlook had already shifted once: when he spoke at the FII Priority Miami Summit on March 27, Ripple’s CEO moved his expectation from April to the end of May.

Other figures in the administration have echoed that progress is happening beyond just the stablecoin yield dispute. White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt said on April 13 that negotiations have made meaningful progress behind the scenes on issues beyond stablecoin yield.

“All of these issues felt intractable and unsolvable at one point in time,” Witt said. He added that the fact that many of those problems have already been narrowed gives him confidence that the remaining hurdles can be addressed as well.

CLARITY Act Could Be Delayed Until 2027

Senator Thom Tillis is expected to release a revised draft of the stablecoin yield agreement as early as this week. If both sides accept the updated version, the Senate Banking Committee can finally schedule the markup that has been paused since January.

Even so, the bill still faces steps that can’t be skipped. Ripple’s CEO may be pointing to May as the likely target, but committee timing remains uncertain.

Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has not yet set a markup date, and while some lawmakers are still aiming for late April, the schedule could still slide depending on how negotiations play out and how quickly the committee advances the text.

Senators Hagerty and Lummis have both said a late April vote is still the target. Senator Bernie Moreno, however, offered a sharper warning.

He said that if the CLARITY Act does not reach the Senate floor by May, it could be shelved until 2027, citing the likelihood that midterm campaign activity will take over after summer and push major legislative action off the calendar.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s associated cryptocurrency, XRP, was trading at $1.37. It had surged by 5% over the previous week, in line with the broader crypto market’s recovery during that period.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com