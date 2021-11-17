Australia continues to embrace cryptocurrencies in every sector of its economy. This time, the digital assets have featured in this year’s Christmas festivities.

According to a recent Crypto.com survey, “crypto-centric gifts will feature prominently under the Christmas tree in Australian homes this year.” The October survey by the crypto services provider covered 2,020 Australians aged between 18 and 59. The results showed that about a quarter of Australian crypto users plan to buy crypto-related gifts for their loved ones this Christmas.

A Crypto Christmas

More than half of the survey respondents confirmed that they would consider buying cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as gifts. This response reflects their enthusiasm to adopt crypto use into everyday activities.

While 26% already plan to buy crypto-related gifts, 8% responded that they would like to adopt crypto or crypto-enabled cards to pay for Christmas gifts this year.

The majority of those with plans to buy crypto-centric gifts are under 44 years old. And among them, 29.2% would consider buying gifts related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). And 41.8% want to buy coin vouchers and 35.5% crypto books.

One of those people is Jonny Rottcher-Dalton, a 24-year-old Sydney native. He has invested $30,000 in bitcoin and ether, and other altcoins in the last three months. So far, he has gained $9000 from his investments and is excited about his profits. He plans to introduce others to the crypto world by gifting them crypto. Speaking to local news, he said, “I plan on giving some friends some coins like Solana, something small that will grow and be useful in the future, and maybe some crypto merch.”

Total crypto market at $2.583 Trillion

18-year-old Justin El-Sheikh, who just graduated high-school, also plans to gift crypto this year. According to Cointelegraph, he plans to set up a wallet with small amounts of Bitcoin for his friends.

“Heaps of my friends hear about crypto and say that they want to get involved but don’t know how to start. It’s a fun and thoughtful present idea,” he said.

Crypto Adoption In Australia

Cryptocurrency adoption October statistics in Australia show that Australia is still bullish on cryptocurrencies. According to a survey by Finder, Australia has the third-highest rate of crypto ownership at 17.8%. Finder’s Cryptocurrency Adoption Index measures the growth of cryptocurrencies globally through a regular survey of 41,645 individuals in 22 countries.

Bitcoin is the most popular coin among those that own crypto, with 65.2% of Australians owning it. This is the 5th highest Bitcoin-ownership percentage of all 22 countries surveyed. With a share of 42.1%, Ethereum is the second most popular crypto. And Cardano comes in third at 26.4%.

Featured image by complyadvantage, Chart from TradingView.com