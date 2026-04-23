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Bitcoin transaction fees have been crashing for a while now, especially with the market beginning another bear trend. This has continued to be the case as participation falls to levels not seen in years, and the fees have followed the same trajectory. Recently, the crash has gotten so bad that the Bitcoin transaction fees are now sitting at levels that have not been reached in over a decade.

Bitcoin Transaction Fees Just Crashed Below $0.3

Analyst Crypto Tice pointed out an interesting development for the Bitcoin network, showing that the transaction fees have now crashed toward 15-year lows. According to the Glassnode chart shared by the analyst, Bitcoin transaction fees are so low now that they sit at levels not seen since 2011, which is when the network was still in its very early stages.

Data from the Bitinfocharts website corroborates this fact, as it shows the consistent decline of the Bitcoin transaction fees over the last year. Presently, the website puts the average transaction fee at a mere $0.22, shattering records as it plunges to new levels.

This decline in the Bitcoin transaction fees shows how badly the cryptocurrency and its network have been hit by the current bear market. With participation down, liquidity is also down, but this does not always mean that it’s a bad thing for the price.

BTC Price Could Surge

Looking at previous cycle performances, the Bitcoin bull run always looks to start when it seems like all hope is lost. One marker of this is that network participation crashes, and average transaction fees go down with it as the network is not as clogged anymore.

What this does, though, is to set the stage for a possible upward move. With liquidity crashing to low levels, it means that a new influx could quickly push up the price, as there is little resistance lying in wait for it. It also leaves room for investors to quickly get back into the market as the price continues to push upward.

However, it could take some time before the Bitcoin price begins to recover, as is the case with bear markets. On the sentiment side, there has been a recovery with the recent Bitcoin recovery as the Fear & Greed Index moved from Extreme Fear into Fear. This means that investors are starting to ease up and are looking more favorably on the market.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com