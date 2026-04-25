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Bitcoin was built with many of the qualities typically associated with a safe-haven asset: it is portable, censorship-resistant, and independent of traditional financial systems. In theory, those characteristics make a compelling case for BTC as a refuge in times of instability, particularly in a world facing geopolitical tensions, inflation risks, and growing uncertainty around legacy institutions.

How Long It Might Take For Bitcoin To Be Widely Accepted

The idea that most Bitcoiners believe Bitcoin is already a full-fledged safe-haven asset misses an important nuance. Crypto analyst Willy Woo has mentioned on X that when an asset is independent of the system and thrives even if the system collapses, there are certain properties that should be expected of a true safe-haven asset. Meanwhile, BTC clearly carries these properties.

In extreme scenarios, such as war, a seed phrase can preserve wealth across borders. Despite its characteristics, Bitcoin still tends to trade like a risk asset during periods of uncertainty and war. BTC is sensitive to uncertainty, trading like the NASDAQ Composite.

Willy explained that this is because the large capital pools don’t acknowledge their properties, and BTC is considered new and untested. It will take another decade for BTC to gain market acceptance as a safe-haven. When BTC does, it will compete with gold market capitalization as a dominant store of value in the modern financial system.

Bitcoin is showing clear signs of weakness after forming a bearish market structure shift (MSS) at the highs. Instead of continuing its uptrend, the price has now broken back into its previous range, marking it the first real loss of momentum since the rally began. According to ctm_trader, this shift clearly shows that the price is losing its strength and has now turned to a potential retest of the lower boundary of the channel.

However, with the MSS at the highs, most liquidity is sitting below the current price levels, while long positions heavily outweigh shorts. The probability of a breakdown is much higher than the probability of continuation. For market makers, this is a perfect opportunity for a long squeeze as there is a massive market imbalance right now.

What The Monthly FVG Rejection May Be Signaling

A similar trade setup that has repeated multiple times throughout this bear market may be setting up once again. Crypto trader Minga highlighted that BTC price is still trading inside the bear-flag rising wedge structure and currently rejecting from the monthly fair value gap (FVG).

As long as BTC remains within this pattern and continues to reject the FVG, the broader downside thesis remains intact. Every push into resistance has looked more like a relief rally than true strength.

With momentum shifting back toward the downside, the market is likely preparing for another leg lower. Meanwhile, this structure setup will remain clean until BTC breaks out of the formation and reclaims resistance with strength.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com