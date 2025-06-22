Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have now dipped under $103,000 following a 1.17% decline in the past 24 hours. The maiden cryptocurrency continues to witness a significant market correction since reaching a new all-time high of $111,970 on May 22. Despite the ongoing downturn, BTC remains an outstanding performer in the current crypto market cycle boasting of over 600% price gains since the FTX-inspired market crash in November 2022.



Interestingly, Miles Deutscher, a prominent crypto analyst has dived into one of the asset’s most prominent bullish driving factors, highlighting the positive and negative potentials.



Strategy, Others: Bitcoin’s Biggest Ally And Risk, Says Deutscher

In an X post on June 21, Miles Deutscher shared an interesting take on the potential of Bitcoin treasury companies on the market. For context, a Bitcoin treasury company refers to any business with BTC holdings on their balance sheet. Similarly to retail investors, these companies have opted to acquire BTC as a reserve asset and long-term investment as opposed to traditional assets such as gold, cash or bonds.



According to data from CoinGecko, there are 34 publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies with a total holdings of 724, 612 BTC. These companies include names such as Tesla Inc., MetaPlanet Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings, and most prominently, MicroStrategy Inc. (Strategy), which singularly owns 576,230 BTC representing over 2% of the market supply.



Generally, the advent of Bitcoin treasury companies have been a resounding bullish development heralding institutional investment into Bitcoin alongside the spot ETF markets. Miles Deutscher postulates that the rising public recognition of BTC’s investment potential by mainstream companies would serve as a contributing factor to the asset’s cprice rise with potential targets set as high as $200,000.



However, the renowned market analyst also highlights the potential risk these Bitcoin treasury companies pose as negative catalysts. Due to their fiduciary responsibilities, he warns of a possible scenario where forced selling could occur during a bear market or broader economic downturn.

According to Miles Deutscher, the real threat may not be the actual deleveraging, but rather the front-running by smart-money investors anticipating the unwind. He notes that this dynamic could extend to the spot Bitcoin ETF market, which has already attracted over $46.66 billion in inflows. In a risk-off environment, institutional investors could trigger significant outflows, compounding market downside.



BTC Price Overview

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $102,843 reflecting a 1.85% decline in the past week. Following this price fall, investors attention will turn to the $100,000 psychological support zone, breaking below which would trigger heavy market liquidations.



