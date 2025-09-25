Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The BNB Chain has announced two upcoming events during the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025 in Seoul and the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore to discuss the future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and connect with partners, developers, and Web3 enthusiasts.

BNB Chain Takes Over Seoul, Singapore

The BNB Chain, a community-driven decentralized blockchain ecosystem for Web3 dApps, unveiled that it will host two gatherings at the Korea Blockchain Week and the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore in the coming days.

The first event, the BNB Seoul: Hanok House, is scheduled for Friday, September 26, and will take place inside a traditional Korean hanok during the KBW event in Seoul, aiming to connect builders, innovators, and community members.

The panels are set to dive into diverse topics related to Decentralized Finance, tokenization, Web3 adoption, and the future of on-chain and tokenized assets, to highlight “global finance shifts on-chain, the expanding possibilities of tokenization—from memes and IP to real-world assets—and the increasing role of Web3 in everyday consumer experiences.”

The list of confirmed speakers and participating organizations includes World Liberty Financial, Ondo Finance, Aster, BGSC, Fourmeme, Akedo, Block Street, Lista DAO, Baby Shark Universe, Milk Alliance, and Sidekick.

Meanwhile, the second side event will take place on October 2 during the TOKEN2049 conference. BNB Chain’s Singapore gathering is expected to discuss themes related to the future of decentralized finance and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, with participation of top projects, VCs, and builders.

Speakers from organizations across DeFi, RWA, stablecoins, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and infrastructure include Tranchess, Banking Circle (EURI), Trust Wallet, Aster, ChatAndBuild, AWS, and Audiera.

The event will open with Binance’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Rachel Conlan, the announcement explained, with a special guest appearance by Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly, who is set to share insights and add a distinctive perspective.

A Dive Into Innovation And Community

According to the announcement, the two side events aim to showcase the BNB Chain ecosystem and its key technological developments, while fostering collaboration across the global blockchain community.

Notably, the BNB Chain community recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, hosting five events in five cities, Mumbai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York, and São Paulo, between August and September.

The upcoming Seoul and Singapore events are expected to build on that momentum and “embody the community spirit that drives the ecosystem forward, offering builders and partners a platform to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for growth.”

A BNB Chain community representative said that the events are not just networking opportunities, “they’re about strengthening the bonds within our ecosystem, sharing insights on the future of Web3, and co-creating the next chapter of decentralized innovation.”

