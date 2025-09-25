Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Kraken has pledged to donate $2 million to two pro-crypto political action committees (PACs) to continue supporting the fight for the “core rights” of individuals and protect privacy and innovation in the US.

Kraken Commits $2M For Crypto Rights Fight

On Tuesday, Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi announced that the crypto exchange will donate $2 million to two pro-industry political groups to continue to push for innovation and privacy rights in the US.

In an X post, Sethi asserted that “the fight for crypto in the United States is far from over,” despite the positive developments and the shift in tone in Washington, from “fear to understanding,” throughout 2025.

He highlighted that the US Congress has made progress with digital assets legislation, including the recently enacted GENIUS Acts and the development of a market structure bill by both chambers.

Crypto was born as a peaceful revolution to give people the ability to hold value, transact freely, and operate outside systems of arbitrary control. That vision is deeply American. (…) These are not fringe ideals. They are extensions of the Bill of Rights, rendered in code.

Nonetheless, Kraken’s co-CEO considers that the fight for “the core rights of individuals in a digital age” continues, and the foundations of open financial systems remain under threat due to regulatory uncertainty, headline-driven enforcement, attempts to criminalize infrastructure, and bans on privacy tools.

As a result, the crypto exchange is donating $1 million to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, which aims to support President Trump’s crypto vision, and increasing its 2025 commitment to America First Digital to $1 million. Sethi noted that the exchange is not backing a political party, but principles, such as the right to self-custody assets and the freedom to opt out of surveillance-based finance.

Therefore, the contributions are “strategic investments in the legal and regulatory frameworks that will define crypto’s future in the United States, not just for Kraken, but also for every developer, founder, and user building in this space.”

PACs Push For Pro-Industry Candidates

Kraken’s contribution follows the recent donation by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of Gemini, to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC. As reported by Bitcoinist, they donated 188.45 Bitcoin, approximately $21 million at the time, to the group.

The group is set to support “champions of President Trump’s crypto agenda” and secure their victories in the upcoming primary races and the midterm elections, Tyler Winklevoss explained in August.

Similarly, a new US-based group, the Fellowship PAC, was established last week. The group pledged over $100 million to champion candidates who advocate for the digital assets sector, innovation, and transparent regulations.

In July, Fairshake, the largest super PAC, unveiled that it had raised $52 million in the first half of 2025 and held more than $141 million in assets for its “aggressive, targeted strategy for next year to ensure that pro-crypto voices are heard in key races across the country.”

The super PAC, along with its two affiliate groups Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress, reportedly invested more than $130 million to support nearly 60 pro-industry candidates during the 2024 election race.

Bitcin (BTC) trades at $113,206 in the one-week chart. Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com