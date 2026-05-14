Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Mainstream crypto users don’t care whether a product runs on a blockchain or not. That blunt observation came from Legend CEO Jayson Hobby as he announced the closure of the DeFi mobile app he helped build — and it may be the most honest thing said about crypto consumer products in years.

A Costly Lesson in Crypto User Behavior

Legend, a mobile-first DeFi aggregator founded by former Compound Finance executives, will go offline on July 12 after roughly two years in operation. The app will continue running normally for 60 days before the shutdown takes effect.

Hobby said the product found an audience but failed to grow to the scale needed to keep the company financially viable. Closing, he said, was the right call for the team and its investors.

The app let users earn, trade, borrow, and swap assets like stablecoins and Ether through integrations with major DeFi protocols including Aave, Compound, and Uniswap — all from a single interface.

The idea was to spare users from juggling multiple wallets and applications. Legend operated as a non-custodial aggregator, meaning it never held user funds directly.

Backed By Big Names, Still Not Enough

In February 2025, Legend closed a $15 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Coinbase Ventures. The backing gave it credibility. It wasn’t enough to overcome the growth gap.

No active user counts or total value locked figures were disclosed, partly because the aggregator model makes those numbers harder to pin down.

What users want, according to Hobby, is simple: better yield, faster payments, more control over their money. Whether those outcomes come from a blockchain or a traditional bank account is beside the point.

“The product that wins,” he said, “is the one that hides it completely. The benefits are felt, not explained.”

The broader DeFi market has not made things easier. Total value locked across the DeFi ecosystem has fallen 50% since October, weighed down by a prolonged crypto bear market.

A Wave Of Closures Sweeps The Sector

Legend is far from alone. More than 20 DeFi, NFT, crypto, GameFi protocols have announced shutdowns so far this year.

ZeroLend closed in February after three years, calling its model unsustainable. Solana aggregator Step Finance wound down the same month following a $40 million treasury wallet breach.

DeFi derivatives platform Polynomial also ceased operations in February. Balancer Labs shut down in March after mounting pressure following a $116 million hack late last year.

And in April, Base-based lending protocol Seamless Protocol cited volatile market conditions as the reason for its closure.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView