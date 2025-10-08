Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

New York Stock Exchange-listed (NYSE) CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) today announced that its Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury had topped 710 million DOGE. The company currently holds more than $20 million in unrealized gains.

According to an official announcement earlier today, CleanCore’s Dogecoin holdings have now surpassed 710 million DOGE, making it one of the largest DOGE-holding public companies in the world.

The company added that it holds approximately $20 million in unrealized gains and has “sufficient cash” to continue acquiring DOGE tokens. Notably, the firm aims to accumulate a total of 1 billion DOGE.

It is worth recalling that CleanCore Solutions started its DOGE acquisition strategy on September 5. At the time, the company used proceeds from a $175 million private placement, backed by House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation.

The company says that it follows a “disciplined and phased approach to growing its Treasury” and that its focus is not only to increase its DOGE holdings but also to drive long-term value creation, which will help increase shareholder value. Commenting, Clayton Adams, CEO, CleanCore Solutions, said:

Our Treasury strategy is closely aligned with the long-term vision of insiders and the House of Doge, which emphasizes expanding utility as a catalyst for broader adoption and sustained demand for Dogecoin as a global digital asset. Friends, family, and the House of Doge currently hold a significant portion of the shares filed for registration, which are currently restricted and/or locked-up. In addition to working with the SEC to get the private placement shares registered in a timely manner, we are actively monitoring the short interest in our stock carefully.

The firm added that it foresees an increase in the utility of Dogecoin, as the House of Doge works toward unlocking real-world use-cases for the digital asset. As a result, DOGE will eventually be used as both a transactional currency and a long-term reserve asset.

Following today’s announcement, CleanCore’s shares are down 6.2%, trading at $2.10 at the time of writing. However, ZONE is up an impressive 91.3% over the past six months.

More Altcoins See Corporate Adoption

Beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the top two cryptocurrencies by market cap, an increasing number of other altcoins are experiencing corporate treasury adoption this year.

For instance, tech firm VisionSys AI recently shared plans to buy $2 billion worth of Solana (SOL). Similarly, another firm announced that it aims to acquire $1 billion worth of Avalanche (AVAX) tokens.

Meanwhile, leading USD-pegged stablecoin issuer Tether recently purchased $1 billion worth of BTC, increasing its total holdings to 10,940 coins. At press time, Dogecoin trades $0.251, down 5.8% in the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from Yahoo! Finance and TradingView.com