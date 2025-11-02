Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

House of Doge has acquired a majority stake in Italian football club US Triestina Calcio 1918 to boost Dogecoin's real-world presence. The team's kits and stadium will now feature the Dogecoin logo, with plans to introduce $DOGE payments for tickets, merchandise, and concessions.

The world’s biggest meme coin, Dogecoin, is having a rough year, losing over 40% in the first ten months of 2025.

Has Dogecoin fallen out of favor with meme coin enthusiasts, or is it just waiting for one good push before revealing its true potential?

Well, House of Doge – the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation – has done something that might just trigger the next Dogecoin rally.

Under this arrangement, the club will feature the Dogecoin motif on the front of its official match shirts – for the remainder of the 2025/26 season and all of the 2026/27 campaign.

We see sport as one of the most powerful platforms for accelerating Dogecoin adoption. By becoming the largest equity holder of US Triestina Calcio 1918, House of Doge is…setting the stage for Dogecoin to be integrated into everyday culture – from payments to partnerships to global fan experiences.

Imagine the Dogecoin logo appearing in every single match photo and TV shot of a major football club! That would surely boost its visibility and give it the hype trigger it needs to bark loudly again.

Plus, branding on t-shirts and match kits is just one part of the deal. The broader plan is to test $DOGE as a payment option for tickets, merchandise, and other concessions.

Although the exact terms of how this Dogecoin-based financial system will be rolled out remain unclear, the companies involved are keen on making $DOGE more than just a representative of the meme coin space – they want to turn it into an actual payments token with practical uses and global acceptance.

Here’s the kicker now: With Dogecoin primed for mainstream visibility and potentially a new wave of investors, it could be the catalyst behind the next surge of dog-themed meme coins.

Of course, you don’t want to discount $DOGE itself; it’s still a solid investment.

However, due to the token’s maturity, it’s now very difficult to deliver 1,000% rallies like we saw in 2017 and 2021. By the way, this is also what we’re seeing with Bitcoin.

That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on those kinds of true ‘crypto-like’ returns.

This is why backing another Doge-themed altcoin that’s still under the radar and yet to hit the mainstream could be a very smart move. Enter Maxi Doge ($MAXI).

Maxi Doge is Dogecoin on Steroids

Maxi Doge isn’t one to shy away from its true nature. It proudly admits that it has no underlying utility or game-changing roadmap.

That said, the mission it carries is what’s attracting investors and making $MAXI one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

Maxi and Doge go a long way back. In fact, according to Maxi, they belong to the same family and are distant cousins.

Now, because of Dogecoin’s early success and fun-loving vibe, he stole away all the limelight from his younger cousin Maxi, who then had to spend his childhood in loneliness.

And that exact hurt is what’s driving $MAXI to challenge his elder cousin’s dominance in the meme coin space.

He doesn’t just want to become the next 1000x crypto – he wants to outperform Dogecoin and, for once, make him feel what he felt – but this time on a much larger scale, stealing attention from investors and traders alike.

That’s also why Maxi Doge became everything Dogecoin is not.

Compared to Dogecoin’s slim arms and cutesy aura, Maxi Doge is built like the Hulk, with protein shakes and caffeine in his veins, embodying the true spirit of a degen crypto trader, eyes red from staring at charts day and night.

Decoding Maxi Doge’s Master Plan

Maxi Doge’s developers have hit the nail on the head when it comes to knowing what it takes to become a top-trending crypto.

That’s why they’ve reserved a whopping 40% of $MAXI’s total token supply for marketing purposes.

This includes PR pushes, social media campaigns, and high-ticket influencer collaborations, all aimed at spreading Maxi Doge’s gym-bro humor across the crypto landscape.

On top of that, $MAXI also plans to offer several community benefits. These include holder-only weekly trading events, complete with engaging competitions and leaderboard prizes.

Then there’s Maxi’s ambition to list on futures platforms. This fired-up ‘dawg’ doesn’t want to settle for just CEX and DEX listings.

By making itself available on the futures derivatives market, $MAXI wants to go toe-to-toe with Dogecoin in every possible arena.

Not to mention, this will allow degen meme coin traders to use $MAXI as the perfect tool for their leveraged bets.

Buy $MAXI’s Presale for Maximum Gains

Maxi Doge’s biggest selling point is that it’s a low-cap coin, giving you the chance to get positioned before what could turn out be a 2017-Dogecoin-like rally.

Currently in presale, $MAXI has already attracted over $3.87M from early investors who, credit to its absurd yet amusing mission, are backing this token to become the next crypto to explode.

📚 Is this your first time buying a meme coin in presale? Check out our guide on how to buy $MAXI in four simple steps.

Right now, one $MAXI token is available for just $0.000266. And according to our $MAXI price prediction:

The token could hit a high of $0.0058 by the end of 2026, delivering a massive 2,000% ROI from current levels.

But if you’re in it for the long haul, you’ll be glad to know that $MAXI could reach $0.01 by 2030 – a gobsmacking 3,600% return potentially on the cards.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-football-club-deal-why-maxi-could-be-next-1000x-crypto