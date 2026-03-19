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Crypto analyst Cryptollica has shared a quantitative roadmap that could send Dogecoin to a new all-time high (ATH). This came as the analyst noted that DOGE is no longer a meme driven by internet culture and is now getting institutional attention.

The Dogecoin Quantitative Roadmap To A New ATH

In an X post, Cryptollica shared a quantitative roadmap that could send Dogecoin to a new ATH. He noted that institutional quantitative models see DOGE as a perfectly engineered macroeconomic fractal while the retail crowd is paralyzed by micro-volatility. As part of this quantitative roadmap, the analyst pointed to the $0.08 level, which he described as an “absolute bedrock” and institutional floor for the meme coin.

Cryptollica noted a horizontal dotted axis at $0.08, while reiterating that this level was an impenetrable “Volumetric Bedrock” where smart money has historically placed massive absorption blocks. He added that Dogecoin’s price is currently resting directly on this mathematical floor, and is quantitatively refusing to break lower.

His accompanying chart showed that Dogecoin could bottom out at this level if the bear market extends into the latter part of this year. DOGE could then see a bullish reversal, sending it to new highs above $0.5.This rally above $0.5 is expected to happen between year-end and the start of 2027.

Key Indicators To Keep An Eye On

Cryptollica drew attention to the heavy descending black vector that is suppressing Dogecoin’s price against the $0.08 support. The analyst said that DOGE is now suffocating in a “Terminal Apex” and that the downward kinetic energy is dead. “There is literally zero room left for sideways movement,” he declared.

Furthermore, the analyst noted that a massive Descending Wedge resting perfectly on an absolute horizontal floor means that the pricing asymmetry is at its absolute peak. Cryptollica assured that the green vectors on his accompanying chart are not a guess but the systemic kinetic projection of the trapped energy. He claimed that algorithms are silently vacuuming the remaining supply while retail investors panic-sell.

With Dogecoin at the exact millimeter of the structural apex, Cryptollica outlined two algorithmic protocols that could determine investors’ next move. One is a front-run of the breakout, in which investors are gradually accumulating right now while the DOGE price is trading just above this $0.08 ‘bedrock’ support. The analyst said that the second move investors could make is to wait for the massive green breakout candle to confirm the trend and then end up buying higher because of a lack of conviction.

At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price is trading at around $0.09547, down over 5% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com