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Elon Musk’s role in the growth of Dogecoin over the years cannot be overstated, as the billionaire served as the cornerstone of the 36,000% rally that caught attention back in 2021. The support for the meme coin also continued long after this, moving Dogecoin into the payments sector as well. However, following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (now X) in 2023, his involvement and tweets about the meme coin began to decline, and have become nonexistent in the last year.

When Did Elon Musk Last Tweet About Dogecoin?

Doing a search on Elon Musk’s account on X shows that his last tweet directly mentioning Dogecoin was more than a year ago. The tweet, which was made back in November 2024, was explaining why the inflation mechanism used for the cryptocurrency was actually important.

I think the flat inflation of Dogecoin, which means decreasing percentage inflation, is a feature, not a bug — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

According to Musk, Dogecoin having a flat inflation rate was actually a feature of its creation and not a bug. This is because the flat inflation rate translates to a decreasing percentage inflation, and is therefore a good thing for the digital asset to have.

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Interestingly, this is the only tweet that mentioned Dogecoin directly that came up on Musk’s account for the year 2024. Other tweets were back in 2023, moving into 2022, when the billionaire was still very active in his support for Dogecoin. But despite not mentioning Dogecoin directly, Musk has continued to subtly show support for the meme coin by endorsing posts about DOGE, as well as reposting posts made by other X users.

No Sign Of DOGE In X Money

Even though Elon Musk has been vocal in the past about the merits of Dogecoin as a payment cryptocurrency, the launch of the new X Money feature could be the final nail in the coffin that suggests the X owner is moving away from the meme coin. There have been multiple leaks of the X Money feature from a closed testing phase, but none of them show or mention DOGE being used in the app.

Earlier in the week, Musk announced that the company was ready to launch early public access for X Money in April. But still, there has been no sign of DOGE. So far, there have been reports of X Money offering a card, allowing users to earn interest on cash, allowing direct deposits, cash backs, and easy money transfers between users, with the feature working like a bank. However, there has been no mention of DOGE or any cryptocurrencies for that matter.

Even with the launch of the Tip Jar feature, which allowed X users to send crypto to other X users, only the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum made the cut. So far, there has been no integration of Dogecoin into X, dashing the hopes that investors had when the billionaire had first acquired Twitter amid the hype.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com