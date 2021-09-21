The inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin is one of the most attractive and charismatic personalities in the crypto space. A non-fungible (NFT) collection called “The Vitaliks”, to be launch today September 21, 2021 will honor him.

The project claims that they want to “bring to the NFT space” Buterin’s “special” vision. The collection will be comprised of 6,969 unique Vitalik Buterin NFT. Similar to other collections, every item will be unique with its own characteristics and trades.

In that way, the inventor of Ethereum will “forever live on the blockchain”. The collection is a tribute to Vitalik Buterin’s contribution to the creation of a community, and his creativity, the team behind the project said.

In addition to the 6,969 NFTs on the collection, the project wants to create a Metaverse around “The Vitaliks” and their vision. As seen below, the items have different hats, hairs, skins, and other accessories making them unique.

In that sense, this collection can be compared to “CryptoPunks” or “Bored Ape Yacht Club”. Both have gained a lot of popularity in the recent NFT craze and provide users with value beyond their original minting cost or buy price. They grant status and prestige.

“The Vitaliks”, imitating those projects, will also allow users to be part of a “prestigious Blockchain Community”. Only the holders of these NFTs will have access to it.

Ethereum Inventor Vitalik Buterin For Everyone

“The Vitaliks” published its objectives and roadmap in its initial stage. On the former, the project will focus on building a “strong community and brand recognition”. The collection will celebrate each milestone with giveaways, and other perks.

The collection in homage to the inventor of Ethereum will have a .069 adoption fee plus the gas cost and an adoption limit of 20 Vitaliks, according to the official website. Thus, the project seeks to offer potential holders a fair distribution without “price tiers”.

The project will build its own Merch Store and will launch a governance token to further strengthen the community. The liquidity of the token will be funded by sale proceeds from the NFT collection. The official website for the NFT collection inserted one of Vitalik Buterin most famous quotes:

Whereas most technologies tend to automate workers on the periphery doing menial tasks, blockchains automate away the center. Instead of putting the taxi driver out of a job, blockchain puts Uber out of a job and lets the taxi drivers work with the customer directly.

The collection in honor of the inventor of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin will be available on OpenSea after its launch.

At the time of writing, ETH trades at $3,033 with a 1.1% loss in the daily chart.