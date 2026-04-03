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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a fresh assessment of the tokenization sector, forecasting rapid expansion of on‑chain representation of financial claims while warning that the shift could reconfigure the global financial system and introduce new systemic vulnerabilities.

IMF Flags Limits Of Traditional Resolution Tools

In a note released by the IMF on Wednesday, tokenization is described as more than a technological innovation: it represents an institutional transformation.

By converting money, securities, and derivatives into programmable digital tokens recorded on shared ledgers, tokenization changes how claims are created, moved, and settled, the IMF stated.

That change, the note says, carries both the potential for efficiency gains and the risk of significant disruption to established regulatory and crisis‑management frameworks.

A central concern for the Fund is that tokenized finance does not fit neatly within the national, territorially bound legal and oversight structures that underpin current resolution regimes.

Traditional crisis-management tools rely on jurisdictional control of institutions, infrastructures, and assets. In contrast, the IMF describes tokenized systems capable of executing transactions across multiple jurisdictions at “machine speed.”

The IMF cautions that this could leave authorities with limited levers to contain stress when the critical control points in a tokenized environment may rest in governance keys, consensus mechanisms, or the logic of smart contracts rather than in nationally domiciled entities.

Five‑Point Roadmap To Tame ‘Tokenization Risks’

To address these alleged tokenization challenges, the IMF sets out what it calls a “coherent policy roadmap” built around five pillars that respond to the new allocation of trust and risk created by tokenized infrastructures.

First, the Fund claims settlement should be anchored in safe forms of money: systemically important tokenized transactions must ultimately settle in assets that minimize credit and liquidity risk.

Second, the IMF urges the adoption of global standards and recommendations for crypto markets consistent with the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulatory outcome,” echoing prior IMF and Financial Stability Board work.

Third, the Fund calls for legal certainty: they said legislators and courts should clarify the legal status of the tokenization sector, how ownership records are established, and when settlement becomes final, ensuring that legal frameworks evolve alongside technical deployment.

Fourth, the IMF recommends common standards for settlement expectations and finality, and cooperative oversight arrangements to prevent fragmentation and to manage cross‑border risks.

Fifth, liquidity and crisis‑management frameworks must be adapted to a continuous, 24/7 automated environment; central banks and other authorities may need to develop new tools or operate directly within tokenized infrastructures to keep their policy instruments effective.

Taken together, the IMF argues, these measures would form the backbone of a stable and efficient tokenized financial system. Implementing the roadmap will require sustained and close cooperation between public authorities and private sector participants across jurisdictions, the Fund notes.

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