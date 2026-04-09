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A crypto analyst has shared the best time for investors and traders to reenter the Bitcoin (BTC) market, and it’s not April 13. Instead, he has set the next potential buy zone for next year, citing Bitcoin’s halving dynamics as a key factor behind his projection. As the current market prepares for another bout of volatility amid ongoing bearish conditions, the analyst views this date as a strategic opportunity for investors. He also outlined a disciplined buy-and-sell strategy designed to help investors and traders capture the highest returns while minimizing potential risks.

Analyst Reveals Key Bitcoin Investment Strategy

In an X post, Mags, a well-known crypto analyst, announced that January 13, 2027, could be the next major buying opportunity for Bitcoin investors. He outlined a key investment strategy that could help BTC holders and traders potentially maximize their profits even during a bear market.

Mags called this plan “the 500-day Bitcoin strategy.” He noted that despite the ongoing market downturn and Bitcoin’s persistent fluctuation, the strategy is still working fully and could be an effective approach for investors who want to ignore the noise and focus on growing their portfolio.

The analyst explained how this unique strategy works. First, investors must buy Bitcoin exactly 500 days before the cryptocurrency’s halving event. After making the purchase, they are expected to hold their position and do nothing. This means that regardless of how the market moves, whether prices rise or fall, investors who bought 500 days before the halving should avoid selling to lock in profit or to limit losses.

After another 500 days have passed, Mags noted that investors can then sell their BTC, suggesting that this timing may be the best opportunity to realize gains. He concluded by encouraging investors to repeat the same process in future cycles.

Notably, Mags revealed that the last major sell signal for Bitcoin was triggered on August 24, 2025, when the cryptocurrency was trading around $109,000. This signal appeared nearly two months before Bitcoin reached its current top above $126,000 in October last year. Although that level was not Bitcoin’s ultimate peak, it still represented a major exit zone for investors who had entered 500 days before the 2024 halving, enabling them to secure massive gains. The analyst further noted that since reaching that level, BTC’s value has declined by more than 45%.

Historical Context Behind The 500 Day BTC Strategy

In his post, Mags shared a detailed chart showing Bitcoin’s price movements leading up to its halving event and over the next 500 days. In the 2016 to 2019 cycle, the analyst noted that investors who applied this 500-day Bitcoin strategy had entered the market at major lows and sold near the peak, resulting in substantial gains.

A similar pattern was observed during the 2019 to 2022 cycle, where investors who bought 500 days before the halving entered the market at around $3,000 to $5,000 and later sold near the top at above $69,000, representing gains of 1,200% to 2,200%. With the current cycle’s 500-day strategy concluded, Mags has pointed to 13 January 2027 as the next opportunity, with the halving event expected around 27 May 2028.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com