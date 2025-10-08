Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

XRP Treasury Holdings Hit $11.5B as Maxi Doge Becomes the Next Crypto to Explode

October 8, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

A growing number of corporations have begun accumulating $XRP, increasing the total value of $XRP holdings to over $11.5B. This momentum was bolstered by Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global Group, which announced a $17M purchase of XRP.

According to Ezra Beyman, Reliance CEO, the move is a strategic step to diversify their holdings with assets that have ‘strong fundamentals and utility.’ He’s particularly impressed with $XRP’s speed, scalability, and energy efficiency.

Other major players are also building up their $XRP treasuries, including Japan’s SBI Holdings, which holds an estimated $10.4B in $XRP, and Trident Digital, which plans to establish a $500M $XRP treasury.

With increased market interest, attention is also turning to Maxi Doge ($MAXI), which has raised over $2.8M so far in its presale. Its ‘gym bro’ branding and focus on high-energy trading have attracted significant interest from degen traders seeking a high-risk, high-reward investment with potential for massive returns.

$MAXI also offers trading competitions and extreme leverage options of up to 1000x to keep the rewards and risks dialed up.

Check out why Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is one of the best new meme coins on presale.

Solana Surges As $SNORT is the Next Crypto to Explode

October 8, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

Solana is making a massive statement, cementing its position as a top-tier blockchain with a staggering $2.85B in annual revenue.

A recent report from asset manager 21Shares highlights just how dominant the network has become. Its annual revenue has outpaced Ethereum’s early growth by an incredible 30x, proving its high-speed and low-cost design is winning over users and developers alike.

The consistent flow of institutional interest is also playing a major role, with public companies holding nearly $4B in $SOL on their balance sheets.

Among the projects catching fire is Snorter Token ($SNORT), a new trading bot and token that’s been gaining serious attention, especially from those looking for the next big thing on the Solana network.

It enables you to snipe tokens as soon as they are released, putting you back in the game against big investors for substantial returns. Snorter has already raised over $4.4M in its presale so far, showing people’s belief in what it has to offer.

Check out exactly why Snorter Token is the next best crypto to invest in. But hurry, the presale ends soon!

SEC Gets Real on Crypto: Will PepeNode Be the Next Crypto to Explode?

October 8, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

The SEC is finally changing its tune. Instead of just cracking down on crypto, the agency is now working on a new ‘innovation exemption’ framework that could be ready by the end of the year.

It’s a significant development because it will provide crypto projects with a means to experiment under official supervision, alleviating the constant fear of a lawsuit. For years, this uncertainty has driven many crypto development projects overseas, potentially bringing back innovation to the U.S.

The change signals that regulators are finally starting to believe that innovation and investor protection can happen simultaneously. This could lower barriers and create a clearer path forward for the whole industry. Read more.

On that note, keep an eye on PepeNode ($PEPENODE). This min-to-earn meme coin has already raised over $1.7M in its presale by combining fun, gamified mining with a deflationary model, giving it more utility than your typical meme coin.

We think it’s got some real legs. Take a look at exactly how far we think it can go in our PepeNode price prediction.

It’s time to dig a little deeper into PepeNode ($PEPENODE) right here.

Could Best Wallet Token be the Next Crypto to Explode as $XRP Loses Top 3 Spot?

October 8, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

$XRP bears have won over the last 24 hours, as the once third-largest cryptocurrency slid sharply below $2.90.

This has resulted in massive liquidations among long positions in the last day. According to Coinglass data, $XRP longs lost $22.66M versus just $2.41M among the shorts.

Now, analysts are wondering whether or not $XRP can make a dramatic recovery and regain its top 3 spot in terms of market capitalization.

$XRP joins the likes of Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Sui ($SUI) as some of the few coins that have yet to pump in Uptober, which generally results in massive gains among cryptocurrencies.

The good news, though, is there are other bright spots outside of the big winners like Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETC).

That includes Best Wallet Token ($BEST), which has already raised a whopping $16.3M, potentially making it the next crypto to explode.

Learn more about Best Wallet Token.

Dogecoin Treasury Reaches 710M Coins with $20M Profit: Next Crypto to Explode Might Be Maxi Doge

October 8, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

CleanCore Solutions has over 710 million Dogecoin in its treasury, worth over $20M in unrealized gains. The company plans on having 1 billion $DOGE, and it’s really close to that target, especially considering it launched last month.

The CEO said that the company’s goals follow the long-term vision of the House of Doge, which envisions Dogecoin as a global digital asset in terms of adoption.

Simply put, companies are betting on $DOGE’s potential to be much more than just a meme coin.

And this is bound to impact the memecoin market in the best way possible. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) rises as a top meme coin contender, very closely related to Dogecoin in its own way.

From a wee small pup to a Red Bull-chugging Cerberus, this ripped canine has decided to beat Dogecoin down and steal his spotlight.

And its presale is speaking for itself – over $2.8M raised with a token price of just $0.000261 and a staking APY of 120%.

Read more about Maxi Doge in our guide.

Solana Surpasses Ethereum Early Growth with $2.85 Billion Revenue: Here’s the Next Crypto to Explode in Snorter Token

October 8, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

According to 21shares, Solana revenue is breaking every metric and expectation. January had a $616M revenue high, and we all remember the memecoin mania during late 2024 and early 2025.

To compare, Ethereum’s monthly revenue was under $10M five years after launch. Solana is making about 20–30 times more now.

$SOL ETFs and treasuries are also pushing the ship farther – last month, Nasdaq-listed Bera Holdings rebranded to Solmate and currently holds over 17.8M Solana. Others include Sharps Technology with 2.14M $SOL and Forward Industries (6.822M $SOL).

The SEC is currently weighing the approval of several $SOL spot ETFs – Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Canary, and Fidelity are among the issuers.

All this is to say that Solana is a heavyweight in the industry, and anything tied to it is bound to strike gold in the future.

One such altcoin is Snorter Token ($SNORT), which is building the fastest and cheapest Solana trading bot. It’s probably the best meme coin to buy now, especially with Solana’s explosive growth

Here’s a comprehensive guide on what Snorter Token is planning for 2025.

S&P’s Crypto Push Ignites Market Momentum — $SUBBD Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

October 8, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

S&P announced the launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a new benchmark that merges crypto tokens and blockchain-linked equities into a single product.

This index aims to expose digital-asset economy to diversified access as it combines 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 publicly traded companies connected to the blockchain.

S&P partnered with Dinari, a leading tokenized US equities firm to build this index. On other exciting news related to the index, Dinari will issue a tokenized version of the benchmark on its dShares platform. This step will allow global investors to gain exposure to both crypto assets and related equities in one product.

The S&P’s digital-asset benchmark suite which already includes crypto and DeFi is now expanding with this move. This move reinforces S&P’s role as a leading data provider for institutional digital-assets space.

Dinari cited on X that this collaboration highlights how blockchain technology can modernize traditional financial benchmarks, thereby enhancing transparency, accessibility, and global relevance.

As institutions embrace the blockchain integration with mainstream finance, next-generation tokens like SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) are drawing investor attention for leading innovation across AI-powered creator platforms.

Learn how to buy $SUBBD token here.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-8-2025/