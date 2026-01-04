Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ilya Lichtenstein, the man at the center of the 2016 Bitfinex theft, has been released from federal custody after serving roughly 14 months of a five-year sentence, according to reports.

He had been sentenced in November 2024 for a money-laundering conspiracy tied to the theft of about 120,000 bitcoin, one of the largest crypto thefts on record.

The move has reignited debate over how prison credits and reform laws affect high-value cybercrime cases.

Bitcoin Hacker’s Release Credited To First Step Act

According to Lichtenstein’s public posts and interviews, he credited his early freedom to the First Step Act, the prison-reform law signed by US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Reports say he was placed on home confinement after qualifying for earned time credits and program participation, a process allowed under federal rules.

He posted on social media a short message thanking Trump and saying he hopes to work in cybersecurity going forward.

Thanks to President Trump’s First Step Act, I have been released from prison early.

I remain committed to making a positive impact in cybersecurity as soon as I can. To the supporters, thank you for everything.

To the haters, I look forward to proving you wrong. — Ilya Lichtenstein (@cipherstein) January 2, 2026

The Theft And The Sentence

Based on reports from federal prosecutors, the Bitfinex breach involved nearly 120,000 bitcoin, which at the time was worth roughly $71 million and later ballooned in value as markets rose.

Lichtenstein pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in US District Court on November 14, 2024. The Department of Justice described the laundering operation as complex and said prosecutors recovered the bulk of the stolen funds.

Details Of The Case

Reports have disclosed that Lichtenstein and his then-partner Heather Morgan used layered transfers, fake identities, and conversions across services to obscure the source of funds.

The couple were arrested in 2022 after agents traced a set of private keys and other evidence back to their accounts.

Morgan, known online as Razzlekhan, pleaded guilty as well and received a shorter sentence; she was also reported to have been released early.

Image: McAfee

The case drew wide attention because agents later seized a large portion of the assets tied to the hack.

Bitcoin Recovery, Seizures And Public Reaction

Federal filings and news agencies say investigators recovered more than 90% of the stolen Bitcoin and the government seized billions in crypto-linked assets, a recovery that prosecutors called one of the largest in US history.

The sale and custody of those assets remain part of ongoing administrative steps. Many legal experts and members of the public have pushed back on the timing and optics of the early release, arguing that cases involving billions in stolen property raise unusual questions about deterrence and fairness.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView