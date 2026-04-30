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Ripple has opened a new Middle East and Africa regional headquarters in Dubai’s International Financial Centre, expanding its UAE footprint as demand for regulated blockchain-based payments and custody infrastructure grows across the region.

The move gives Ripple capacity to double the size of its existing local operations, according to the company, and comes as the Middle East has become an increasingly important part of its global customer base. The new headquarters is located in the DIFC, one of Dubai’s core financial hubs and a key jurisdiction for regulated digital asset activity.

Ripple Doubles Down On UAE

The firm first established its MEA regional headquarters in Dubai in 2020. Since then, the company says its regional business has expanded alongside demand from banks, fintechs and enterprises seeking blockchain-powered financial infrastructure. Its regional client and partner base includes Zand Bank, Ctrl Alt, Garanti BBVA, Absa Bank and Chipper Cash.

The expansion is not just a real estate move. For Ripple, it is a signal that the UAE has become one of the company’s main regulatory and commercial anchors outside the United States, particularly for cross-border payments and custody products aimed at institutional clients.

“In recent years the Middle East has become an increasingly vital driver of Ripple’s global growth. Our new regional headquarters is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to playing our part in the region’s upward trajectory,” said Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa. “From our earliest days in the UAE, we have seen first-hand the appetite from local businesses for regulated, blockchain-powered payment infrastructure, an appetite that is only growing. A larger team, based here in Dubai, will enable us to go further in supporting our clients and partners across the region and beyond.”

The timing follows a series of regulatory milestones for Ripple in Dubai. In March 2025, the company became the first blockchain payments provider to be fully licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, allowing it to deliver regulated cross-border digital payment services from within the DIFC.

More recently, the DFSA approved RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin, as a recognised crypto token. That status enables regulated firms operating in the DIFC to use RLUSD, strengthening Ripple’s pitch to institutional clients looking for compliant digital asset settlement and liquidity tools.

For Dubai, Ripple’s expansion reinforces the emirate’s broader push to attract digital asset companies that can operate inside formal regulatory structures rather than outside them. The DIFC has positioned itself as a venue for financial firms that want access to digital asset rails while staying within a supervised framework.

“Ripple’s expansion within DIFC is a strong signal of the confidence that world-leading digital asset firms have in Dubai as a global hub for blockchain technology,” said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority. “Since establishing its regional headquarters here, Ripple has been a model for how digital asset firms can operate with both ambition and accountability – connecting institutions to the future of finance through regulated, scalable technology. We look forward to deepening that partnership as they grow their presence in the DIFC.”

At press time, XRP traded at $1.3737.

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