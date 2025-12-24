Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Shiba Inu price action over the last few months has been incredibly bearish, especially as attention begins to shift away from meme coins. The current trend suggests that investors are leaning more toward selling as the altcoin’s price is now almost 92% below its 2021 all-time high. Even as the year draws to a close, the prognosis for the meme coin has not changed, with a machine learning algorithm predicting that the SHIB price will continue to fall.

Expect The Shiba Inu Downtrend Into The New Year

Shiba Inu is already down by more than 14% this month, and it looks like the decline is far from over. The algorithm at the CoinCodex website has predicted that the meme coin will see further decline into the end of the year, amplifying the already brutal losses.

The 5-day prediction puts the Shiba Inu price somewhere around $0.000007038, pushing its monthly losses toward 20%. This comes as the sentiment around the Shiba Inu altcoin hovers in Extreme Fear, meaning investors are still scared to put money into the digital asset.

In addition to the downtrend, volatility is also expected to spike during this time. The website rates it at 5.62%, which is a high percentage, putting investors in Shiba Inu at a higher risk of losing their money. Thus, it might be better to wait for the downtrend to play out before getting into the cryptocurrency.

Over the medium to longer term, though, the expectations begin to lean toward the bullish end. The 1-month prediction expects a 15.89% surge to push the price above $0.000008. Then, the 3-month prediction also expects that Shiba Inu will continue to trend above $0.000008.

Why SHIB Decline Could Continue In January

While January has usually been a bullish month for the likes of Bitcoin, Shiba Inu has usually gone in a much different direction. In the last four years, the meme coin has only closed the month of January in the green one time. This also coincides with its performance from December, usually ending in the red and carrying over into the new year.

If this trend holds, then it is likely that the Shiba Inu price will see another double-digit decline in January 2026. Usually, it is by the month of February that the SHIB price begins to pick up, making it one of its most bullish months since the meme coin first launched back in 2020, as shown by data from CryptoRank.

