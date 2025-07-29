Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, has stirred intense debate within the crypto community after branding NFTs and meme coins as “digital slop with no intrinsic value.”

In a post on X, Yakovenko compared the booming NFT and memecoin sectors to mobile game loot boxes, implying that consumer spending doesn’t equate to actual worth.

The remark was especially controversial given that Solana has become one of the leading networks for NFT activity and meme coin launches. The blockchain processed over $431 billion in transactions and boasts a meme coin market exceeding $15 billion as of July 2025.

At the time of writing, the price of Solana stands at $186 as the cryptocurrency faces a small pullback on low timeframes. However, the uptrend seems poised to continue while the Bitcoin dominance trends lower, giving altcoins some room for further profits.

Solana's price trends to the upside albeit with a small pullback on the daily chart. Source: SOLUSD on Tradingview

Solana’s Ecosystem Thrives, Ironically Through What Yakovenko Criticizes

Crypto influencers were quick to react. Adam Hollander, CMO at OpenSea, called Yakovenko’s take “disappointing and flat-out wrong,” emphasizing the value of digital ownership.

Others defended NFTs as part of the multi-trillion-dollar entertainment industry, citing emotional and cultural relevance even in the absence of utility.

Despite the pushback, Yakovenko doubled down, stressing that his main concern is market integrity: “What’s important to me is that the shitheads that obfuscate or mislead about market conditions or market structure are nuked from orbit.”

The irony of Yakovenko’s statement lies in Solana’s success, which is largely fueled by the very sectors he criticized. Meme coins like BONK, DOGWIFHAT, and Fartcoin collectively account for billions in market capitalization. BONK alone saw a 50.4% weekly gain and was recently added to Grayscale’s Q3 watchlist.

Solana’s NFT Sector On The Rise

The NFT space on Solana has also surged, with trading volume jumping 94% to $6.6 billion in July. Collections like DeGods and Solana Monkey Business continue to dominate, mostly traded via Magic Eden, which holds a 90% share of Solana’s NFT market.

While Yakovenko’s blunt critique aims to provoke a conversation around transparency and long-term value, it has clearly clashed with Solana’s current identity, one built on speed, affordability, and yes, meme coin mania.

Cover image from ChatGPT, SOLUSD chart from Tradingview