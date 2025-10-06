Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Since its inception in 2012, XRP has seen several notable moments and achievements. Despite these significant milestones accomplished over time, one key development is poised to stand out the most and be the next big game-changer for the leading altcoin: the XRP Spot ETFs.

Spot ETFs, The Crowning Moment For XRP

While the XRP Spot ETFs are nearing their potential date of approval, a crypto pundit, Ripple Bull Winkle, has declared the products as the next big thing for the token, which could change its future trajectory. Given the success of the Bitcoin Spot ETFs, the pundit believes that the potential approval of an XRP Spot ETF would mark the single most important event in the token’s history, surpassing even its landmark legal battles and technological milestones.

From Ripple Bull Winkle’s perspective, an ETF would accomplish more than just increase market accessibility. In the post on X, the expert stated that the token has moved in tandem with Bitcoin’s mood swings for years. However, with the XRP spot ETFs getting an approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), possibly this month, the altcoin could finally achieve its long-awaited independence.

Ripple Bull Winkle’s bold statement is attributed to the fact that the spot ETFs drive more legitimacy, liquidity, and massive institutional demand for assets. According to the expert, this is the exact blend of key market factors that XRP has been waiting for.

Drawing attention to Bitcoin spot ETFs, the expert highlighted that billions of capital flowed into the products within weeks following their launch in January 2024. As a result, narratives changed, BTC’s price rose, and institutions at last took a tentative step into the market.

Should the XRP Spot ETFs gain approval, the pundit is confident that the token could experience a similar tidal wave, and even more. This is because these key improvements will be directed at an asset that is designed for real-world utility, such as cross-border payments, liquidity management, and on-demand settlement.

Not Another Speculative Cryptocurrency Asset

While XRP’s design is a key difference between the altcoin and Bitcoin, Ripple Bull Winkle noted that another crucial aspect of the comparison is that the token is not just another speculative cryptocurrency asset. The leading token is being hailed as an infrastructural asset, and Wall Street will treat it as such once it gains regulated exposure through an ETF.

According to the expert, the launch of the ETFs will raise the token’s price in addition to reinventing its identity. “No longer the Ripple token, but a regulated financial asset integrated into the global system,” Ripple Bull Winkle added. Interestingly, this is the point at which the token permanently decouples from Bitcoin.

After gaining approval, the early days are expected to witness violent inflows, as supply will be fixed and demand will not. Thus, price discovery will be forced upward for every billion that enters the system, triggering a shift from retail hype to institutional reality.

The expert noted that “this isn’t a maybe someday narrative anymore;” the ETF era will officially usher in the transition from cryptocurrency to capital markets, and once that door opens, there won’t be any turning back.

