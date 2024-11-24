The crypto world is filled with stories of massive success. One such story that made the headlines was the tale of a 12-year-old trader who made $1 million with Dogecoin (DOGE) from a $3,000 investment. His massive achievement prompted the question: Can similar opportunities emerge within a shorter time frame with new emerging platforms, such as, for example, IntelMarkets (INTL)?

Dogecoin’s Recent Pump Has Now Plateaued

Dogecoin started out as a “joke” back in 2013 and has since grown to become one of crypto’s top performing meme coins. The sustained popularity of this token can be accredited to its community driven approach alongside endorsements from high profiled figures. Despite it being a meme coin, Dogecoin still performs well enough to be a member of the top tier of cryptocurrencies.

The interest in DOGE surged after social media endorsements by the likes of Elon Musk, pushing its price to an all time high of $0.73 in May 2021. Afterwards there was a price stabilization up until last month. Following the U.S election results (the win of president Trump), Dogecoin entered a massive pump, allowing investors immense profits. Traders, like the 12 year old kid, saw an opportunity and benefited from this 200% pump.

Following its November performance, Dogecoin’s price has stabilized to $0.4. This sort of volatility reveals the dangers of meme coins, their price is driven mainly by market hype and speculative buying and selling. Many investors are looking to more stable altcoins with the potential to replicate the 12 year old’s gains in just 8 weeks.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The New Contender

IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new AI powered platform that could replicate those gains in just 8 weeks. Its platform combines artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized finance (DeFi) revolutionizing the way trading is done. Its strong AI powered offering also features many tools for investors to use in the process of making more informed decisions.

Dogecoin’s price pump has been rapid and provided some of the greatest returns for early investors; despite this, DOGE still suffers from its lack of utility and high volatility. There have been many examples where posts on social media have made DOGE jump around several percent. This is what sets many traders back from meme coins and turns them to projects with real world utility such as IntelMarkets. Their focus on utility may result in more sustainable growth and prevent the violent volatility that is prevalent in meme based cryptocurrencies.

As of its sixth ICO stage, INTL costs $0.054 per token, an attractive price for new investors. INTL enjoys a lot of market confidence, backed by its $2,450,000 presale. The 12 year old did extremely well in Dogecoin due to unique market conditions and and more or less the right time. But replicating such rapid gains is a tough game with high risk. IntelMarkets with its cutting edge platform promises to be the safest bet for those who look to replicate such success.

Key Takeaways

The 12-year-old’s DOGE success highlights the potential for big returns. Among such high returns projects, IntelMarkets (INTL) stands out for its blend of AI and DeFi tools into one trading platform. INTL’s strategic approach, coupled with its growth potential, makes it an investment you shouldn’t miss out on. For a limited time only by using the promo code “INTL20” you’ll get a 20% bonus on your deposit.

