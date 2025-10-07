Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin could get to $250K soon based on Livermore’s Speculative Chart, which puts the $250K target around July of 2026.

This is what analyst Crypto Poseidon thinks after posting Bitcoin’s chart prediction next to Livermore’s pattern.

The community didn’t take kindly to Poseidon’s assessment, but not because the $250K mark is unrealistic, but because it’s followed by a steep bear market, which no one believes.

Based on Bitcoin’s pattern throughout 2025, with lower volatility and smaller dips, followed by strong rebounds shortly after, it’s safe to say that powerful bear markets are now in the past.

The wave of institutional adoption also consolidates Bitcoin as a security asset in the face of TradFi inflation and a depreciating dollar, which nobody would’ve guessed a couple of years ago.

Then we have Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Bitcoin’s official Layer 2 upgrade which promises to scale $BTC with faster and cheaper transactions.

Massive Bitcoin Rally Incoming, Analyst Speculates

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones believes a massive Bitcoin rally is coming and points to the US’ growing fiscal crisis as the main catalyst.

In an interview during CNBC’s Squawk Box, Paul drew parallels between 1999’s market bubble, marked by rampant gains in stocks and technology shares, followed by the ‘dot-com’ bubble burst less than a year later.

This time, though, market conditions are more favorable thanks to factors like the interest rate cuts, the Fed’s balance sheet unlikely to shrink over the next year, and less speculative frenzy that could inflate the bubble artificially.

To put it plainly, Paul Tudor believes we’re looking at a massive market rally, with crypto and Bitcoin as the top winners thanks to offsetting the inflationary risks and the depreciating fiat.

He also believes that the next 12 months could be ‘much more potentially explosive than 1999’ and that this will largely come from retail and institutional investments.

Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser agrees, but also factors in catalysts like miners and AI-related job losses, which galvanizes people to look for alternative investment opportunities.

This all looks bullish for 2026’s Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper’s $22.2M presale will likely contribute to that massively.

How Bitcoin Hyper Plans to Turn Bitcoin More Performant and Scalable

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) plans to turn Bitcoin more scalable and performant by addressing the network’s most fundamental problem: its performance limitation.

Bitcoin is now capped at seven transactions per second (TPS), which ranks it 29th on Chainspect’s list of the fastest blockchains.

The low TPS results in long transaction queues with obscene confirmation times and higher transaction fees, which is now responsible for the emergence of the fee-based priority system.

Hyper relies on tools like Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and the Canonical Bridge, with the latter addressing the finality problem.

The Canonical Bridge mints the users’ tokens into the Hyper layer, with the wrapped Bitcoin being available to use on Layer 2 until users decide to withdraw them to Bitcoin’s native layer.

Together with the Bitcoin Relay Program, which confirms transactions in seconds, the Canonical Bridge reduces finality times from hours to seconds and removes the fee-based priority system, which lowers transaction costs significantly.

SVM also contributes to a faster and more responsive Bitcoin by enabling the ultra-fast and low-latency execution of DeFi apps and smart contracts.

Long-term, Hyper aims to make Bitcoin more scalable, which would increase the ecosystem’s pedigree and make it a more feasible option for institutional investors.

The presale raised $22.2M so far and it’s growing rapidly, aiming for a Q4 release, which could make it one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Whales are already taking notice, with massive buys coming in over the last three days: $274K, $379K, and $180K.

If you want to invest, now’s the perfect time, given $HYPER’s presale price of $0.013075 and its long-term growth potential.

Based on Hyper’s express utility and clear community support during the presale, our price prediction for $HYPER considers a price point of $0.32 by the end of the year. A 5-year prediction puts $HYPER at $1.50 or higher by 2030, for a potential ROI of 11,372%.

So, read our guide on how to buy $HYPER and go to the presale page to secure your stack today.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist: https://bitcoinist.com/analysts-predict-btc-rally-as-bitcoin-hyper-presale-turns-viral