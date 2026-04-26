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Bitcoin (BTC) has staged a notable recovery in April, rebounding from around $67,000 to as high as $78,000. A key highlight of this move is BTC’s successful reclaim of the $73,700 level, a zone now acting as a crucial support base for the ongoing trend, according to MVRV Pricing Bands data.

Bitcoin At Crossroads: Climb To $96,000 Or Crash To $55,000?

The MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) Pricing Bands are an on-chain framework that compares Bitcoin’s market price to its realized value, effectively identifying zones of overvaluation and undervaluation across market cycles. In an X post on April 25, Ali Martinez explains that Bitcoin’s reclaimed -0.5 MVRV pricing band, when it decisively surged past $73,700, marking a major technical shift.

Bitcoin $BTC has successfully claimed the -0.5 MVRV pricing band, which currently sits at $73,700. This level is the pivot point for the current trend. As long as $73,700 holds as support, the objective is a return to the mean, currently around $96,000. Should Bitcoin lose the… https://t.co/arxxFtwNtn pic.twitter.com/bt5dtAHwbT — Ali Charts (@alicharts) April 25, 2026

Within this framework, the -0.5 band serves as a transitional support level; holding above it suggests the market is regaining strength, with downside risks diminishing in the short term. Martinez emphasizes that as long as BTC maintains support above $73,700, the next logical move is a push toward the mean MVRV level, currently positioned around $96,000.

However, the structure remains conditional as a breakdown below $73,700 would invalidate the current bullish bottom scenario. In such a case, Bitcoin could face renewed selling pressure, with the next major downside target aligning with the Realized Price near $55,000. This level represents the average cost basis of all circulating coins and has historically served as strong macro support during corrections.

The MVRV Price Landscape

Beyond the immediate levels, the MVRV Pricing Bands outline a broader roadmap for Bitcoin’s potential movement. Above the $96,000 mean level, the +0.5 band sits near $118,000, marking the next potential resistance zone during an extended rally. Following that, the +1.0 band, currently around $140,000, represents the extreme overvaluation zone. Historically, BTC tends to approach this level during euphoric market phases, often followed by periods of cooling or consolidation.

On the downside, the Realized Price band is positioned around $54,700, closely aligned with the previously mentioned $55,000 level. Beneath that, the -1.0 band near $51,500 marks a deeper undervaluation zone, typically associated with capitulation events or late-stage bear-market conditions. Together, these bands provide a structured view of BTC’s current positioning.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $78,011, up 13.01% in the last month. However, despite these gains, Bitcoin remains 38.19% away from it’s all time high of $126,198, reached in October 2025.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview