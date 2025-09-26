Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin is down nearly 6% this week, forcing crypto bros to climb off their high horse and face the reality that a 2021-style pump might not yet be around the corner.

That said, Strategy boss Michael Saylor, whose company is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, recently shared his outlook on CNBC’s Closing Bell: Overtime.

Saylor highlighted the accelerating pace at which Bitcoin is being scooped up by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and public companies compared to the rate at which it’s being mined.

Miners generate roughly 900 Bitcoin per day, while ETFs and businesses combined are gobbling up 3,185 Bitcoin daily on average in 2025.

This growing supply-demand gap is set to trigger a supply squeeze that could have a very positive – and potentially explosive – effect on Bitcoin’s price.

Read on as we unpack everything Saylor had to say. And stick around, because we’ll also point you toward the next 1000x cryptos to watch as the market cools off and gears up for an even bigger pump in the coming months.

Why Saylor Thinks Bitcoin’s Correction Is Just the Beginning

One of the most important things Saylor pointed out is how full-fledged treasury companies are capitalizing on Bitcoin.

The world ran on gold-backed credit for 300 years. The world’s going to run on digital gold-backed credit for the next 300 years. So treasury companies are holding digital capital and creating digital credit instruments.

Saylor said that Bitcoin’s current correction is nothing more than the token battling some technical resistances and macro headwinds.

Once it wins that battle, ‘we’ll actually see Bitcoin start to move up smartly again toward the end of the year.’

With that in mind, now could be the perfect time to stack your crypto portfolio with low-cap coins that could deliver big once Bitcoin begins rallying hard.

To help you spot the best opportunities, we turn to Grok, a powerful AI chatbot with real-time access to X. It gives instant insight into big and small crypto updates, including price movements and upcoming news or company-related developments.

According to Grok, these three are the top altcoins to consider adding to your portfolio right now.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – New Bitcoin L2 for Solana-Like Performance

If Bitcoin is the digital gold, then Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could very well be the catalyst that makes it shine.

That’s because $HYPER is building a new Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin – one that finally addresses the long-standing issues of speed and scalability on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Right now, Bitcoin isn’t even in the top 25 fastest blockchains in the world, struggling with a speed of just 7 transactions per second.

So while it remains the most investable crypto, it’s hardly contributing to crypto’s infrastructural growth.

To change that and truly make Bitcoin great again, $HYPER integrates with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), enabling thousands of transactions to be processed simultaneously.

Sure, these transactions take place on a side chain. Still, you won’t have to compromise on Bitcoin’s renowned security – because $HYPER sends a summary of all its transactions back to the Bitcoin mainchain.

Additionally, the SVM also powers a full-fledged Web3 environment on Bitcoin, thanks to smart contract and dApp functionality.

Users can now interact with DeFi trading apps, NFTs, lending, staking, DAOs, governance, and blockchain gaming without leaving Bitcoin’s secure environment.

Given $HYPER’s game-changing mission to turbocharge Bitcoin, it’s no wonder it’s one of the best crypto presales around, having already raised over $18.3M.

1 $HYPER is currently priced at just $0.012975, and according to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, it could soar 2,300% and reach $0.94 by year-end. Here’s our guide on how to buy $HYPER.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper’s official website to get behind the next evolution of Bitcoin.

2. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Dogecoin-Themed Meme Coin with Explosive Potential

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) might not be your usual utility-touting altcoin, but the beauty of it is that it doesn’t try to be either.

This fierce-looking Shiba Inu proudly wears the badge of a pure, hype-driven meme coin and is fully dedicated to being one of the top trending cryptos.

Currently in presale, Maxi has allocated a whopping 40% of its total token supply to marketing.

This will include PR campaigns, influencer collaborations, and social media promotions – all geared toward overthrowing the OG Dogecoin as the best meme coin on the planet.

Maxi targets Dogecoin because of an old childhood rivalry. Growing up as cousins, Dogecoin’s popularity and crowd appeal saw Maxi ignored at family gatherings.

That’s what transformed him into the beast we see today – fueled by protein shakes, caffeine, and, of course, pure hatred for Dogecoin.

On top of that, $MAXI aims to launch on future platforms that will allow diehard meme coin fanatics the ultimate opportunity to trade with leverage.

Needless to say, Maxi Doge’s popularity has nothing to do with the practicality of its mission. In fact, the very absurdity of it makes it attractive to investors chasing the next crypto to explode.

The Maxi Doge presale has already pulled in over $2.5M, with each token still priced at just $0.000259. Here’s how to buy $MAXI at some of its lowest-ever rates.

The best part? Our research-backed $MAXI price prediction suggests the token could hit $0.0024 by the end of 2025, representing a massive 820% return.

Visit Maxi Doge’s official website to get in before the rest of the market catches up.

3. TROLL (SOL) ($TROLL) – Viral Hype-Driven Crypto Ready to Rally Further

TROLL (SOL) ($TROLL) stunned everyone by churning out a mind-boggling 400% rally in July-August.

Now, after spending almost all of September consolidating and catching its breath, TROLL looks ready for yet another eye-popping rally.

The token is already up over 15% this week, and given that this bounce comes right off the 100 EMA on the daily chart, it could very well end up being the lowest you’ll find TROLL for in a long, long time.

To fully understand TROLL’s hype, we need to dig into what it stands for. As the name suggests, this popular meme coin is based on the chaotic internet culture of trolling.

Think of trolling as throwing shade – sometimes light, sometimes heavy – at just about anyone and everyone on the internet, from popular celebs to even your neighborhood buddy.

The $TROLL token captures that spirit: fun, irreverent, and at times even a collective bonding experience, if you believe in the lighter side of trolling.

Controversial? Yes. But that’s exactly the kind of energy a hype-driven meme coin needs to shoot for the moon.

Recap: When the head of the largest corporate Bitcoin holder says the token could start rallying by year-end, it’s worth paying attention. To capitalize on this, consider loading up on low-priced, high-potential tokens like : When the head of the largest corporate Bitcoin holder says the token could start rallying by year-end, it’s worth paying attention. To capitalize on this, consider loading up on low-priced, high-potential tokens like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Maxi Doge ($MAXI) , and TROLL ($TROLL).

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Crypto is highly risky, so kindly do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-will-move-up-smartly-again-next-1000x-cryptos-according-to-grok