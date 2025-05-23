Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Firms worldwide are betting big on $BTC after the cryptocurrency reached $111K yesterday, hitting a new all-time high. One such example is the Swedish health tech firm H100 Group AB, which spent nearly half a million dollars to scoop up 4.39 $BTC for its Bitcoin treasury.

Jiuzi Holdings also has high hopes for the crypto leader. The Chinese electric vehicle retailer announced its plans to buy 1K $BTC over the next year, worth a sizable $110M+.

As more players jump on the Bitcoin bull train, BTC Bull Token – a gateway to free $BTC – could be the next crypto to explode.

H100’s Stocks Jumped 102% After $BTC Purchase

$BTC’s growing influence as a strategic asset across decentralized and traditional financial markets is clearer than ever.

Following H100’s $BTC purchase, its stock price has jumped over 37% in 24h. It initially witnessed a 102% increase, from $0.8 to $1.620, but has since evened out.

Jiuizi’s stock also climbed 7.29% after unveiling its bold $BTC strategy. These stock spikes are just two examples highlighting how $BTC adoption can reshape investor sentiment almost overnight.

With over 100 public companies now holding $BTC, it’s clear that the flagship crypto is more than just a hedge, but a mainstream corporate treasury asset. This is especially true when considering that MicroStrategy’s $BTC holdings alone now amount to roughly $57.5B.

If you, too, want to partake in the Bitcoin rally, but without breaking the bank, the BTC Bull Token ecosystem offers a novel way to do precisely that.

BTC Bull Token Gives Low-Cost Exposure to $BTC

BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) gives everyday investors an easy way to leverage Bitcoin’s success without needing institutional-sized capital.

It’s one of the best crypto presales to diversify a crypto portfolio, especially for those bullish on $BTC. The project plans to give away free Bitcoin when $BTC hits new milestones ($150K and $200K, specifically).

This way, you can benefit from Bitcoin’s price spikes without buying the asset yourself. Additionally, when $BTC climbs to $250K, a portion of $BTCBULL’s supply will also be split among holders, offering bonus incentives to early adopters.

To take part, all you need to do is buy and hold $BTCBULL via Best Wallet , one of the best software wallets for crypto presales right now. To save on gas fees, you can also purchase $BEST , the wallet’s utility token, which gives you in-app discounts.

Considering that Bitmex co-founder Arthur Hayes forecasts $BTC reaching $250K this year and $1M within three years, these price targets might be closer than you think.

Presale staking adds another way to enjoy passive returns, as $BTCBULL currently offers an impressive 66% APY. Over 1.5M tokens have already been staked, signaling strong trust in the project and growing enthusiasm among investors.

To top it off, the project’s tokenomics are designed to create scarcity, thanks to token burns planned when $BTC hits $125K, $175K, and $225K. This will reduce the token supply over time, boost demand, and possibly fuel a price surge.

With over $6.2M raised on presale and notable contributions from whale investors, including a recent $18K whale buy, $BTCBULL’s momentum is undeniable.

$BTCBULL on Track for 640% Gains

With sizable $BTC buys sending ripples through TradeFi and DeFi markets, it’s evident that Bitcoin has moved from the margins to the mainstream.

But while many firms can afford to stack $BTC at scale, it’s not always possible for everyday investors. This is where Bitcoin-adjacent investments, like $BTCBULL, come in. Right now, BTC Bull Token is the newest gateway to earning the world’s largest crypto for a sliver of the cost.

If you want to profit from the $BTC buzz, you can buy $BTCBULL on presale for just $0.002525. Then, sit back and wait to claim your slice of the OG coin for free.

If the market stays bullish, the latest $BTCBULL price prediction suggests the coin could hit $0.0187 next year. Snagging it now could be your ticket to 640%+ gains.

Nevertheless, this isn’t investment advice. As always, DYOR, and never spend more than you’d be willing to give up. Crypto remains highly volatile, and all price predictions are speculative.