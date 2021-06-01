Swedish esports organization Ninjas In Pyjamas (NIP) has partnered up with cryptocurrency infrastructure firm Mercuryo. The partnership will take during Counter-Strike’s BLAST Premiere Spring Finals from June 15-20.

The team at Mercuryo cited a number of commonalities between esports and fintech that allowed this partnership to be a natural fit; forward-thinking perspectives and problem-solving abilities are critical in both worlds, and two major pillars that Mercuryo CEO Petr Kozyakov cited directly. “In gaming, this set of skills can secure victory. In the financial industry, they help drive innovation”, Kozyakov said in a statement. The partnership will look to bridge the gap and share this messaging to consumers.

The BLAST Premiere Spring Finals features some of the best Counter-Strike esports players in the game today. The partnership with NIP will feature a three-piece video content series as the main asset, with content tying together the similarities of crypto and gaming.

Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Ninjas In Pyjamas Ryan Tinslay shared excitement around the upcoming campaign. Tinslay stated, “it’s no secret that cryptocurrencies have continued to rise as both a payment and investment model, with increased availability to use crypto across more and more vendors globally. It’s still an area that can seem daunting for many to get into and really understand. That’s why we’re partnering with Mercuryo – to offer our fans the opportunity for a more secure, low-cost and easier way to transfer any of their fiat currency into crypto.”

Continual market growth is showing esports organizations and stakeholders that crypto has sponsorship potential. | Source: CRYPTOCAP on TradingView.com

Mercuryo’s Magnifier

Mercuryo is honed in on providing crypto infrastructure that is supplementary to providing fast, secure, and affordable money transfers. The company has designed a variety of tools around payment solutions and fintech. They are also locking in partnerships at a solid clip.

The NIP partnership follows an announcement last week from the firm, teaming up with 1inch Network. With 1inch, the teams will look to streamline onramp solutions for DeFi customers. A major focal point for Mercuryo is the ‘Widget’. On the company site, their Widget is the primary tool for exchanging dollars for crypto, and a major piece of the puzzle for enabling consumers to spend crypto on some of their favorite websites.

Ninjas In Pyjamas is a premiere esports organization over twenty years in the running. Known for it’s longstanding strong performance in Counter-Strike, NIJ also has teams in FIFA, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant. There seems to be plenty of room for growth when it comes to crypto, blockchain and fintech partnerships in esports.

