Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Gold has reached unprecedented price levels at the end of 2025, breaking above $4,525 per ounce and setting fresh all-time highs as Bitcoin price continues to struggle. That surge has pushed gold’s total market capitalization to levels that dwarf the value of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. This difference between gold, the established safe-haven asset and Bitcoin, a growing digital store of value, invites a provocative question: if BTC’s total valuation equaled gold’s peak market cap, what price would BTC have to reach?

Gold’s Massive Surge In 2025

Gold’s rally in 2025 captured global attention as prices climbed past $4,500 per ounce for the first time, setting a new record that reflects more than just short-term speculation. Gold’s strength this year is not just about price per ounce. In market-cap terms, gold has added about $12 trillion in value since the start of 2025 alone. That single-year increase in gold’s market capitalization is around seven times larger than the entire Bitcoin market cap.

This recent all-time high price has helped boost gold’s total market capitalization to an estimated $31.1 trillion, based on the total value of above-ground gold stocks multiplied by the elevated price per ounce. Bitcoin’s market capitalization currently stands at $1.736 trillion, based on a circulating supply of just under 20 million BTC. Unlike gold, BTC’S total valuation has not increased this year. Instead, it has shrunk by roughly $100 billion since January 1, with its price now struggling in the mid-$80,000s.

Market Cap Of Gold And Bitcoin. Source: Companiemarketcap.com

Put simply, Bitcoin is only a small slice of gold’s valuation. At today’s levels, gold’s $31 trillion market cap means that Bitcoin fits into gold roughly 18 times over. This ratio is a good reference point for Bitcoin’s long-term growth potential, given its reputation as a digital version of gold.

How High Bitcoin Price Would Be At Gold’s ATH Market Cap

If Bitcoin were to match gold’s $31 trillion market capitalization, the corresponding price per BTC would be considerably higher than current levels. Using a circulating supply of about 19.96 million BTC, BTC would need to push to approximately $1.55 million per coin to reach parity with gold’s current all-time-high market cap.

The amount of capital inflow needed for BTC to reach this price level is massive and unprecedented. Still, many Bitcoin maximalists believe this scenario is not unrealistic over an extended timeframe.

Michael Saylor, one of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, has proposed that BTC will eventually surpass gold in total market value within the next 10 years. In a November interview, Saylor said he has “no doubt” that BTC will become a larger asset class than gold by 2035.

It is obvious that 2025 is about to be a red year for Bitcoin and the entire crypto market. However, 2026 could play out as a recovery and normalization year. Recovery in this context does not imply explosive upside, but a period where bearish price action is worked off and confidence in BTC is rebuilt gradually.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com