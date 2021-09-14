Today at 9:00 pm ET, the first fully BTC founded documentary will be launch on Swan Bitcoin YouTube channel. Called “This Machine Greens: Bitcoin and the Future of Clean Energy”, it addresses the energy consumption concerns and their implications around this cryptocurrency.

Raised by many politicians, mainstream media, and others, Bitcoin and its alleged high energy use has been in the spotlight for several years. Its detractors claim that BTC mining uses the same amount of energy that small countries and argued that it could negatively impact efforts to slow down global warming.

On the contrary, the documentary film proposes that Bitcoin and its consensus algorithm based on Proof-of-Work is a better and more efficient use of energy than the U.S. dollar. This is why BTC mining opens new possibilities for society.

The film addresses these issues and attempts to answer the question of how Bitcoin can contribute to reaching “carbon zero” emissions. According to a press release shared with Bitcoinist, This Machine Greens received its BTC funding via a crowdsourced.

Directed by Jamie King, and produced by Enrique Posner from L9 Goodes, Zack Winer, and Joe Gallagher from The Bitcoin Movie Club. It will have a duration of 43-minute ranging from topics such as the history of money, the importance of energy efficiency for society, and how BTC plays a major role in that context.

The film will also be available on the official website thismachinegreens.com. The CEO of Swan Bitcoin Cory Klippsten said the following on the project:

The environmental argument made here is powerful. This film addresses misperceptions about Bitcoin’s energy usage and makes the case that Bitcoin mining is actually a net positive for the environment.

What Next For This Bitcoin Founded Project

The film featured interviews from experts in the topic, like Meltem Demiros, CSO of CoinShares; Nic Carter, Partner of Castle Island Ventures; Lyd Alden, Lead Economic Advisor for Swan Bitcoin; Caitlin Long, CEO of Avanti Financial Group; Alex Gladstein, CSO of Human Rights Foundation, and many others.

The production team behind This Machine Greens is currently accepting donations for its next documentary called TRUST. Similar to their first film, this project will be fully financed with Bitcoin and its community.

Unlike traditional film producers, this BTC-based initiative can receive funds from anywhere in the world without needing permission from a central authority. The funds remain under the control of the production team.

Thus, why the film can follow its own independent and creative ambitions leveraging BTC censorship resistance characteristics. The production team also benefits, as was the case with This Machine Greens, from the budget surplus because of BTC’s price appreciation during the creation of the documentary.

At the time of writing, BTC’s trades at $46,677 with a 4.5% profit in the daily chart.