Strategy, the business intelligence company founded by Michael Saylor, has added hundreds of millions of dollars to its balance sheet after completing a sizable stock sale, while staying on the sidelines in the Bitcoin (BTC) market. The latest disclosure shows the firm prioritizing cash generation over Bitcoin accumulation as it evaluates its next steps. This change in capital allocation comes as rumors spread that Strategy could sell a significant portion of its Bitcoin holdings.

Strategy Prioritizes Cash Reserve Over Bitcoin Buys

Strategy has released a new financial update showing a clear shift toward US dollar accumulation, stepping back from its previous pattern of aggressive Bitcoin buys. Saylor shared the report on X this Monday, outlining the company’s most recent capital activity. The filing focuses on equity sales, Strategy’s bitcoin holdings and activity, and its cash reserves.

During the week of December 15 to December 21, Strategy raised significant funds through its ATM equity program. The business intelligence firm did not sell any of its preferred stock offerings within this period, leaving billions of dollars in remaining issuance capacity. Notably, the filing shows that the STRK preferred stock program still holds more than $20 billion in available capacity.

Instead of preferred shares, Strategy had tapped its common stock program. The company sold 4.5 million shares of Class A common stock, generating roughly $747.8 million in net proceeds after fees. Even after this raise, Strategy still has approximately $11.8 billion of common stock available for future issuance.

While the business intelligence firm has increased its cash position, it paused Bitcoin purchases for the week. The filing reported that no new Bitcoin purchases were made during the week of December 15 to December 21, keeping its total holdings unchanged at 671,268 BTC. Those holdings carry an aggregate purchase cost of about $50.33 billion, with an average price near $74,972 per coin.

Update On Strategy’s US Dollar Reserve

Strategy’s latest addition to its cash reserve this past week builds a larger cushion to cover the company’s financial obligations. The firm started the month with a reserve of $1.14 billion and increased it to approximately $2.19 billion by December 21. This growth suggests a deliberate move to secure liquidity amid ongoing market activity.

The boost in cash comes after rumors circulated that Strategy could face pressure to meet dividend obligations on its preferred shares. Additionally, there has been speculation that the business intelligence firm may sell its over $50 billion Bitcoin holdings if the market continues to trend downward for a prolonged period.

According to the filing, the primary purpose of the Strategy’s US dollar reserve is to cover dividend payments on preferred stock and interest payments on outstanding debt. Because the company holds a large amount of Bitcoin, selling a significant portion to fund these dividends could disrupt the market, especially during periods of volatility. This underscores the importance of maintaining a cash reserve for easy liquidity.

