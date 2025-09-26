Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

By Jonatan Randin, Market Analyst at PrimeXBT

In this article we explore five altcoins, ONDO, PYTH, IMX, ARB, and HBAR. We outline what each project is aiming to solve, the factors that may support their adoption, and where price action could be setting up on the charts. With PrimeXBT, a global crypto and CFD broker, recently expanding its Crypto Futures offering with 101 new listings, traders now have streamlined access to these and many other trending assets under industry-leading conditions.

ONDO

What it is

Ondo Finance builds institutional grade infrastructure for tokenised real-world assets, including OUSG for short-term US Treasuries and the yield-bearing USDY. The aim is to route traditional yields through crypto rails with transparent mechanics and round-the-clock settlement.

Why it has promise

The tokenisation of treasuries and other securities has strong product market fit in a world where yield and on-chain liquidity matter. Ondo has been expanding its product set and distribution, including launches that bring tokenised equities and funds closer to crypto native investors, which strengthens the broader RWA narrative for 2025.

Technical view

This is the 3-day chart for ONDO, which provides a useful midpoint between daily and weekly timeframes. It allows us to capture the broader structure without stepping all the way up to weekly or monthly candles.

The first feature to note is a large parallel channel (labelled 1) that spans the entire price history, with a dotted midline marking the channel equilibrium. This structure highlights that ONDO has remained in a higher-timeframe uptrend throughout its history.

On the right side of the chart, a wide local range (labelled 2) has been active since March. Price is currently retesting the long reload zone within this range, defined between the 0.618 and 0.786 Fibonacci retracements. This zone also aligns with the range equilibrium, creating a confluence area worth monitoring.

Having a clearly defined range provides clean confirmation and invalidation signals. A potential long setup would require confirmation above the range highs, which would also align with high-timeframe resistance levels. For measuring upside potential, one common approach is to project the height of the range. In this case, that target coincides neatly with the higher-timeframe 0.618 Fibonacci extension to the upside.

PYTH

What it is

Pyth Network is a first party oracle that publishes real time price feeds sourced directly from market makers, exchanges, and trading firms, designed as a price layer for global finance across multiple chains.

Why it has promise

High quality, low latency data is a core dependency for derivatives, perps, and structured products in DeFi. As volumes migrate to on-chain venues, demand for robust first party feeds grows, and PYTH is positioned to capture that flow through its integrations and cross chain footprint. Live market data and distribution momentum are key things to watch.

Technical view

PYTH recently experienced a surge in buying volume that pushed price above a descending trendline, signalling a market structure shift. This move carried the altcoin into a resistance area that was first established earlier this year.

Although volume has been declining since the breakout, the initial influx could indicate smart money positioning as price was accumulated on the move higher. At present, PYTH is retracing back toward the breakout area and is trading within the long reload zone, with the 0.14 level acting as support.

A recovery from current levels back to the local resistance zone near 0.24 would represent close to a 50% move to the upside, a significant increase in value even though the asset remains range bound.

IMX

What it is

Immutable is a gaming focused scaling stack for Ethereum. IMX is the native utility token across Immutable products, used for governance, rewards, and ecosystem incentives. Immutable zkEVM is an EVM compatible rollup tailored to Web3 gaming.

Why it has promise

If on-chain gaming continues to mature, the combination of purpose built tooling, a shared liquidity environment, and IMX as a utility token creates a flywheel for developer adoption and user activity. A pipeline of titles in development further supports the ecosystem’s potential.

Technical view

This is the 3-day chart of IMX, displayed on a semi-logarithmic scale, which shows price moves in percentage terms and gives a clearer view of long-term trends.

Recently, IMX broke above the 0.80 resistance level on a surge of volume. If this move can be sustained with continued buying interest, the next higher-timeframe resistance sits around 1.125. This level also coincides with a long-term descending trendline, creating an important confluence area to monitor.

ARB

What it is

Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer two scaling suite. ARB is an ERC-20 governance token for the Arbitrum DAO, which steers Arbitrum One and Nova through on-chain proposals, treasury decisions, and upgrades. ARB is not used for gas on the network.

Why it has promise

Arbitrum remains a core venue for DeFi and on chain activity. Governance control over protocol upgrades, incentives, and ecosystem funding can be a catalyst if the DAO aligns around growth initiatives. For traders, network usage, fees, and proposal flow are key fundamentals alongside price action.

Technical view

On the 3-day semi-logarithmic chart, ARB shows a primary bearish trend but is currently in a secondary phase that could turn bullish if price reclaims the area around the 50 EMA, which also aligns with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement.

Price is trading within the local long reload zone. While the local trendline has technically been broken, there has not yet been a confirmed lower low. If price can reclaim the 0.618 area, a move of 30–40% toward the next resistance becomes possible, with the long-term descending trendline above aligning closely with the local high and first target area.

HBAR

What it is

Hedera is a public network that uses hashgraph consensus with a proof of stake model. HBAR is the native token used to pay transaction fees and to secure the network, with an enterprise governed council and a focus on speed and energy efficiency.

Why it has promise

Hedera targets real world enterprise use cases where predictable fees and throughput matter. If adoption of token services and smart contracts from established partners grows, network volumes and fee burn can trend higher, which is supportive for HBAR’s long term utility case.

Technical view

HBAR recently formed a long-term double bottom and broke above the neckline around 0.22. Price is now retesting this same area as potential support. If the level holds, it could act as a solid base for continuation. Should it fail, the long reload zone sits lower near 0.18 as the next potential demand area.

To the upside, immediate resistance is found at the local high and first target area near 0.28. A breakout above this level would open the path toward 0.34, the final resistance before a possible move into all-time high territory.

Trading crypto with PrimeXBT

These are not predictions but frameworks to watch and re-evaluate as market conditions change. The thesis for each coin should be validated on the chart and sized with volatility-aware risk management.

PrimeXBT’s recent 101-coin Crypto Futures expansion means you can build and adjust a diversified watchlist, including ONDO, PYTH, IMX, ARB, and HBAR, all in one place. The rollout includes Layer 1 & 2 protocols, DeFi, Meme tokens, AI projects, Infrastructure, Gaming, and more, paired against USDT with deep liquidity, cross and isolated margin, and leverage of 1:100 – 1:150 on altcoins. Trading fees start from just 0.045%, with a selection of commission-free coins for a limited time and up to nearly 70% discounts for VIP tiers, keeping costs low even for active traders.

Start trading crypto with PrimeXBT

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some services or products may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.









